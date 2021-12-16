Everyone knows that toothache is one of the most unbearable. Not to mention the fact that no one likes going to the dentist, not even adults. Unfortunately, however, sometimes it is really necessary, especially if you notice a problem.

Among the most common are caries, a disease that first of all destroys tooth enamel. If not treated properly, it can affect even the deepest parts, requiring extreme treatments up to extraction.

For this reason, the first step is to maintain proper oral hygiene. Let’s find out the 5 simple tricks to follow plus a remedy that would help against swollen gums.

Not just brushing your teeth, here’s how you could prevent tooth decay in 5 steps plus a remedy for swollen gums

The most common and useful advice for preventing tooth decay and avoiding swollen gums is to maintain proper oral hygiene. It would be good to clean your teeth and gums gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush after each meal, at least twice a day.

To avoid the onset of caries, however, you can follow 5 other moves:

use dental floss, carefully removing any remnants of the meal; reduce the consumption of foods that can remain stuck in the spaces between the teeth for a long time, for example candies or biscuits; limit foods and drinks that are sugary; apply protective dental sealants to cover the spaces between the teeth; make periodic visits to the dentist for proper prevention.

Following these moves could be the first step in preventing tooth decay and keeping your teeth healthy.

To eat well without sacrificing taste, you can then try this creamy velvety with an ingredient rich in minerals that would promote the health of the teeth.

Let’s now see one of the remedies for swollen gums.

Here is a simple remedy to treat swollen gums

Swollen gums are a disorder that can affect for various reasons, from inflammation to infections, from nutritional deficiencies to specific pathologies. While waiting for an appointment with your doctor, a useful remedy could be to make some cold compresses. If, on the other hand, the gums, in addition to being swollen, are also painful, it is preferable to make a warm compress.

Not just brushing your teeth, here’s how you could prevent tooth decay in 5 steps plus a remedy for swollen gums.

If acute pain and swelling affect the joints instead, they could be the alarm bells of these pathologies that should not be underestimated.

Recommended reading

Many do not know that this winter vegetable is worth gold for the body and is delicious cooked in this tasty side dish