Not just coats, this 20s trend is back and will make even the over 50s fabulous

Trends, especially in the world of fashion, come and go, at times one shade can come back into vogue, others, of simple items of clothing. And so it is possible that looks that we now thought had completely disappeared or lost in time, come back stronger than before. Bags, shoes, coats, clothes capable of giving a magical touch to our wardrobe, giving color and elegance. From contemporary models to the coolest ones, from flashy to vintage ones, trends always manage to bring a pinch of joy and refinement to us all. Fall or spring, colors and styles mix, giving us always new and bright outfits. Because the beauty of fashion is just that: catchphrases come and go, like the seasons, regardless of the weather.

Silent Revolution

Over the last few years, the awareness of the atrocious scenarios and wild practices often hidden behind the creation of furs continues.

The most famous fashion brands, whether small or large, are increasingly approaching a philosophy that is attentive to the needs of the environment. Sustainability and quality become the keywords of a constantly evolving market. And so we too are called to play our part in this ongoing change. Starting with our wardrobe.

In 2021 not only coats, this 20s trend is back, which will make even the over 50s fabulous and will really represent a pleasant surprise for all of us.

Therefore, we are witnessing a return to the past, with an eye to the future, embracing the idea of ​​ethical and sustainable fashion. And here, over the years, even the most famous fashion brands get used to the new market trends, offering refinement and quality.

Therefore, with a keen eye on the animal kingdom and our elegance and comfort, we can put in our wardrobe a garment that never goes out of fashion: the faux fur.

This fur is certainly not new in the world of fashion. It is a garment that has existed since the 1920s and comes and goes, bringing with it new styles, colors and suggestions. It is certainly a garment that adapts to every look, ideal both 20 and 40 years old. Materials and colors blend, giving attention to well-being and taste, because it is really true, style, even at 50, has no age.

