Not just coffee “Home authenticity” – Chronicle

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
An unmissable meeting point in the heart of the Etruscan city Cortona. The Enotria wine shop (bar and wine shop) has been active since 1985 when the unforgettable Imola Solfanelli decided to bet on fast and quality food accompanied by an excellent glass of wine. Over the years the restaurant, which is located right at the entrance to the Rugapiana promenade, has offered more and more appetizing proposals. Behind the counter are Silvia Rinchi and Daniele Monacchini, husband and wife who took over from Imola who died prematurely in 2017. Here the main dish has always been inviting “ciaccina”. From wild boar to venison ham but also an appetizing mortadella with truffles and a carnet of pecorino cheese for all palates. There is also the coffee corner (from the Ligurian company Cellini) accompanied, for breakfast and more, by sweets made for the Enoteca by local artisan bakers. “We aim for simplicity and authenticity within everyone’s reach”, confirms Silvia. But in these parts also some famous people have decided to taste the delicacies. Latest in chronological order Robert John Downey Jr.




