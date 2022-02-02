not just derby, a busy month

Milan have been expected for a very busy month. Five matches, a derby and a semi-final of the Italian Cup to be won: all the commitments

It began today the month of February, which in the house Milan it can be decisive for the current season. This is the month in which we will understand exactly where this team can reach, what it can actually aspire to until the month of May.

It’s all still at stake: Scudetto And Cup Italy they don’t have a master yet. Of course, in the league theInter she gained a bit of a margin on her pursuers, including Milan, but a victory in the derby would dramatically change the cards on the table. The Nerazzurri will then be involved in other very demanding matches, including that of Champions League against the Liverpool.

As for the Italian Cup then, the boys of Pegs they have to believe it. With the early exit from all the European cups, the focus is all on the trophies made in Italy: championship and cup, in fact. Having reached the quarter-finals, the Rossoneri can no longer hold back and against Lazio they will also have the home factor on their side. In fact, it will be played in a dry match a San Siro. Everything is still at stake: accidents permitting, of course …

Three at home and two away: Milan’s appointments in February

The hot month of February will open its dances with an absolutely non-trivial match, a must for Italian football. The Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan it will never be a match like any other, and Milan and Inter know this well. A superlative performance will be needed to make the Nerazzurri, but to football in general, understand that Milan is more charged than ever for this second part of the season to be experienced in one breath.

After the challenge to the cousins ​​trained by Simone Inzaghi, another very delicate commitment: the one in the Italian Cup against Lazio by Maurizio Sarri. Then test again and definitively in Serie A: match against Sampdoria (in home), Salerno (in Campania) e Udinese at San Siro. Three more affordable races on paper, but only on paper! These are the games that are making the difference so far …

So, let’s recap AC Milan’s commitments in February: