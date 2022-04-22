Envious husbands and gaping wives when soccer players take off their shirts and show abs checkerboard. A custom now, to look for the camera to make yourself beautiful with your muscles. But let’s not forget that these gentlemen also train 2 times a day. They do it by profession, are followed by valuable specialists and eat almost nothing of what we are looking for, especially when we are nervous. Likewise the influencers who show themselves on the web firm, with muscles and tonics. But while our mothers and wives run to school, go to work, think about home and children, many of them go to the gym and on TV. Let’s not be fooled by appearance. But, to try to dispose of the toxins accumulated in the Easter binges, here is a suggestion for our readers. Simple but concrete.

5 steps for 5 simple but useful actions

5 × 5 is our mission. It is not a mathematical operation and not even the abbreviation of an SUV. These are the phases that we will propose to those who follow us and want to intensify the simple walk, burning even more fat and strengthening the muscles. The first thing to do is to start with the right shoes, protect your ankles and wear breathable material. And then:

we start with 3/4 minutes of normal warm-up, without forcing the pace and choosing a path that hasn’t suffered any climbs and gradients;

then we accelerate for about 1 minute at a fast pace;

then let’s go back to normal walking for a good couple of minutes.

Not just exercise bikes and treadmills, here’s how to dispose of fat and calories faster with this type of walk that is simple and useful for everyone

At this point, halfway through our journey we are sufficiently warmed up, also because there is no cold that threatens the muscles. We then implement phase 2:

for 10/12 minutes, possibly with the stopwatch in hand, we alternate a fast pace with the normal one;

then we close with 3/4 minutes of normal pace, loosening the muscles and favoring the unloading.

Complete training

If we want to work our arms too, we carry weights with us. Also two bottles of water, with which to work the upper limbs. We try to never stop these 5 steps and, once we get in shape and we are more trained, we increase the times, but respecting the proportions. Not only exercise bikes and treadmills can help us but also a simple walk but done with technique.

