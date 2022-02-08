Not just GTA VI, Rockstar is working on Bully 2

It seems that Rockstar is not limiting itself “only” to developing the next chapter of the GTA saga, but also to packaging the sequel to Bully.

What he did Rockstar it was an incredible announcement, with great fanfare, which certainly amazed everyone. After nine very long years and almost 160 million copies soldin fact, the American giant has taken a step towards the sequel to GTA V. Publicly at least, since it is absolutely obvious to expect that behind the scenes, in the development studios and in the brand’s offices, something has been going on for several years already.

And that something is precisely GTA VI, a new chapter which, analyzing the few words chosen by Rockstar for the announcement, seems to be truly revolutionary for the world of gamers. Just like the V was when it officially launched on PS3 in its day.

But it seems that Rockstar is not only working on the sequel to its most famous and profitable IP, but also for another very old and controversial IP: Bully.

Bully 2, something is cooking at Rockstar

The first Bully, whose official name in Europe was Canis Canem Edit, it was a very controversial game indeed. Released in 2006, the title had different and conflicting feedback. Some liked it a lot, others annoyed the idea of ​​a video game that put you in the shoes of a bully at school.

Certainly the title was very interesting and, for better or for worse, it represented something very different from usual, a breath of fresh air and a certain courage from Rockstar. There has been talk of a Bully 2 for years, but now that the company has announced GTA VI, many have given up, one last time, surrendering to the fact that we will never see a sequel to the game.

On the official Twitter page of Tom Henderson, one of the most famous and most reliable leakers that exist right now, there was talk of just this. To an angry user who reminded Henderson that he had talked about Bully 2 and now Rockstar is working on GTA VI, Henderson replies: “Where does it say that GTA VI is Rockstar’s new main focus? Again, there is something moving for the Bully saga“. Could it be a Resident Evil 4 project in proto?

