One of the greatest dangers for older people is slipping inside the house. There is a really big risk. At home, spaces are tight, there are many sharp edges and many hard objects. The mobility to protect oneself is not quick and the reflexes are not immediate. The risks are so many. These include bumping your head, or damaging your arms or legs.

Falls are often not due to physical obstacles. The cause often derives from a strong sense of dizziness. Those can cause, for example, to place a foot badly, so that stability is lost. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce these risks. Some of these are very practical. For example, you should wear shoes with suitable soles and always get up calmly.

There are also some methods by which science helps us further. In fact, what we see as dizziness often results from a pathology of the inner ear. Not just gymnastic exercises but learning these simple movements could prevent dizziness and falls and strengthen the balance of the elderly.

Let’s see what it is

A common cause of dizziness comes from inside our heads. The so-called benign paroxysmal positional vertigo would be explained by the displacement of the so-called otoconial crystals in a semicircular canal. This causes a sense of dizziness. It is simply the movement of the head that triggers these symptoms. Drugs for this can hardly do something. The treatment that could prevent dizziness, and therefore falls, would be a physical one. Performing some maneuvers could allow these otoliths to reposition themselves.

The name of one of these exercises is Epley Maneuver. And it normally applies to seniors who feel dizzy when moving. This maneuver consists of turning and tilting the head in specific ways. The maneuver is performed by doctors the first time, but patients could learn and repeat it when needed. The same is possible for what are called Brandt-Daroff exercises. These are some movements to be performed while sitting and lying in order to get rid of the bad feeling of dizziness. It takes a few minutes.

Obviously you need to talk to your doctor about it. In fact, every clinical situation is different. Not everyone may have the mobility and ease of dealing with it. Still, the importance of the result could certainly be worth the effort to inquire. On the other hand, domestic accidents are a constant concern for all family members. And, as a famous saying goes, preventing a problem is better than solving it. Especially when it comes to people’s health.

