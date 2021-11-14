We are officially in the period of the flu. But this time we are all more scared than in the past. In fact, a common cold could easily be mistaken for Coronavirus. So if we want to avoid this problem, let’s try to protect ourselves also through what we eat. For this reason, today we see together a recipe to try absolutely. Not just herbal teas, this Indian dish could be a cure-all against colds and seasonal ailments. Let’s see together how to bring this healthy delight to the table.

The ingredients needed for about 4 people:

Lemon juice squeezed as required;

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon of curry;

a pinch of black pepper;

sea ​​salt as required;

extra virgin olive oil as required;

dried thyme as required;

150 grams of raw carrots;

150 grams of raw onions;

about 150 grams of raw celery;

fresh rosemary as required;

3 cloves of garlic;

400 grams of raw red lentils;

750 milliliters of vegetable broth with a little salt.

First of all you have to take care of the vegetables. Then we wash and peel the carrots, also rinse the celery and cut everything into cubes. We clean the onion and garlic. Finely chop the onion and garlic without the core. Both of these foods according to Humanitas have antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties. In particular, garlic is considered a powerful natural antibiotic in folk medicine. Furthermore, a few grams of this common food are enough to lower cholesterol. Put this mixture in a saucepan and fry it in a drizzle of oil. When all the elements are golden then add the aromas and season with salt. In particular, curry has an anti-inflammatory power. Then this popular spice could reduce hunger and help heart health. Add water and bring to a boil.





In the meantime, rinse the lentils, add them to the preparation and wait for the boil again. From here we will calculate the time, about a quarter of an hour. Then lower the heat and let it go for another ten minutes. We feel the softness of the legumes with the tines of a fork. We taste and if necessary we salt and adjust the flavor according to our tastes. We serve on plates and season with lemon juice and a drizzle of oil if desired.

