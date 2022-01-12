Preparing bread at home with brewer’s yeast by choosing long leavening allows us to have on the table a light and crunchy product with many properties. It is necessary to let the dough rise for 12 hours and then bake it to obtain an excellent result.

Brewer’s yeast is a food rich in proteins and B vitamins. However, if we think that its use can only be useful in the food sector, we are very wrong.

Not just homemade crusty bread, we also use brewer’s yeast to keep our hair healthy

If we want to highlight the important biological and nutritional values ​​of brewer’s yeast, we can integrate it into our diet, receiving benefits for the liver, heart and intestine.

More simply, we can use it to solve a problem that everyone has in common and that concerns the health of our hair.

In addition to helping us in case of irritated scalp thanks to its soothing properties, brewer’s yeast revitalizes the hair because it is rich in minerals. Hair can lose its shine and wear out for many reasons, stress, atmospheric agents, aggressive beauty products. The antioxidant action of biotin is able to strengthen both the bulb and the hair shaft, restoring vitality and strength. It is a completely natural remedy that can give excellent results over time.

The application on the hair

The best way to take advantage of the benefits of brewer’s yeast is to prepare a mask to apply directly to the hair.

For the preparation we can use extra virgin olive oil to mix with the yeast in equal parts, or choose honey. Both compounds guarantee softness and shine if applied at room temperature by massaging the strands homogeneously.

The mixture with honey can be enriched with two egg yolks for each tablespoon of yeast and with a few drops of vinegar. After keeping the mixture for no more than 30 minutes we can rinse. The result will be amazing.

Clarifications on cases of alopecia

Biotin can help if alopecia is caused by a lack of vitamins. But if we have a hormonal problem, it can do little. This is because there are no miracle products. Brewer’s yeast contains selenium and zinc and together with biotin exert a fortification and regrowth action.

If you decide to take it as a food rather than as an ointment, you need to be cautious.

Not only rustic pies or focaccia, not just homemade crusty bread, we also use brewer’s yeast to keep our hair healthy but paying attention.

The intake may have contraindications if we are taking medicines. In these cases, a medical opinion or a nutritionist is recommended. The intake of brewer’s yeast could be useless if not integrated with a balanced diet established a priori. Chickpeas, beans, walnuts and beets are foods rich in vitamins and minerals that taken together with yeast could bring concrete improvements.