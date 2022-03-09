Padel is just the latest sport that has revolutionized the way we have fun. Very popular in Latin America and Spain, it is also taking over the Italians. Also because it took advantage of the restrictions of the Pandemic, becoming a real alternative allowed by the rules. Fun and healthy. Done well, it also allows you to lose pounds, relieve stress and keep muscles trained. But Padel is not the sport that we will see together with our Editorial Experts. There is an ancient and noble discipline that would be at the top of calorie-burning sports. Maybe even a bit of a surprise.

A podium to be divided into 3

Actually drawing up a 100% accurate ranking of what the # 1 sport for fat burning would be is not that easy. Also for the physical constitution of each of us. The same coaches and trainers would recommend these 3 disciplines among others:

skiing, which also takes advantage of being done with cold temperatures that would allow you to burn more calories to keep the body warm;

running because it would involve several muscles in the effort, with consequent energy expenditure;

karate because it would strengthen all the muscles, making the most of all the effort of the aerobic part.

Not just jogging and treadmills but according to experts here is the surprise sport that would consume more calories while also relieving stress

According to the specific tables of the sports sector, karate in an hour would lead us to consume up to 1,300 / 1,350 calories. Really a nice amount. Considering that traditional football would make us lose about 1,000 calories in 60 minutes. As well as basketball. When we talk about karate and define it as a sport with a high aerobic component, we should explain why. Not all our readers can know in detail the technical characteristics of the discipline. We are used to seeing this noble oriental sport also starring in films. Also widely practiced in Italy as a defense technique, this discipline would also act effectively on our metabolism.

What makes karate a fat burning sport

The famous aerobic factor of karate is important because oxygen is transported to the involved muscles from the outside. Oxygen which, properly introduced into the body with effort, would act on the speeding up of metabolism. Through a series of chemical reactions that develop in our body, karate and its aerobic factor would allow the body to optimize the intake of fats and carbohydrates. This is also thanks to muscle development, which in this sport would allow you to burn a lot of energy. In fact, experts place karate as one of the main sports in activating the aerobic metabolism. Not just jogging and treadmills, but a smart and alternative idea to stay fit with body and mind.

