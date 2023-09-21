Not just Kourtney Kardashian: These are other celebrities who got pregnant after 40

For different reasons, women decide to become mothers at an age that is considered, at least socially, a little late. The truth is that at a time when many prioritize their personal fulfillment, motherhood is a path that is sought when it feels right: even after four decades.

Something similar happened with Kourtney Kardashian, who recently revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child at the age of 44.

Kardashian very emotionally told her husband Travis Barker and the world that she is pregnant. She took advantage of the Blink-182 concert, where the musician is a drummer, to tell her through a poster and funny jump that they are expecting their first child. Kourtney’s belly is bulging and around the news there have been people who have commented on her pregnancy age.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showed off the 44-year-old socialite’s baby bump. Photo: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has spoken openly about the benefits of assisted reproductive technologies. However, she previously said that they were not working out for her and Travis, whom she married in May 2022.

“We have officially ended in vitro fertilization. We would love to have a child more than anything, but I really believe in what God has for us. If it’s a baby, I think it will happen,” said Kourtney, who isn’t the only celebrity to limit herself to the age of motherhood.

Below, are reviews of other media personalities who embraced motherhood after their ‘forties’.

Eva Longoria Copied!

The actress became a mother at the age of 43, when her son Santiago was born. She became pregnant at the age of 42. This child is the result of her relationship with Jose Baston.

Eva Longoria looked very happy about her pregnancy. Photo: AFP

Halle Berry Copied!

Berry is another actress who did not worry about her age to become a mother. Her first daughter was born when she was 37 years old. Halle became a mother for the second time at the age of 42. When asked about what it’s like to experience pregnancy at this age, the famous woman highlighted that she feels great and with full energy.

Halle Berry became a mother for the second time at the age of 42. (Fameflynet Pictures/Fameflynet Pictures)

cameron diaz Copied!

The famous actress became a mother at the age of 47. After consolidating a successful career in cinema, the hero of Rest She gave birth to Radix Madden, the girl born as a result of her marriage to Benji Madden.

“I love being a mother. This is the best part of my life. I am very grateful and happy, this is the best thing that has happened to me in my life. I’m very lucky to do this with Benji, we have a great time. The actress explained and replied, “It’s great.” infobae,

Cameron Diaz lived her pregnancy in real life. Here he is seen in one of his films. Photo: Twitter

Salma Hayek Copied!

The famous actress is one of those celebrities who chose the fourth decade to become a mother. She was 41 years old when her only daughter Valentina Paloma was born in 2007.

“I had reached a point in my career where I had done so many things, I was really excited to become a mother,” she said in an interview. The Sunday Times Style,

Salma Hayek during the pregnancy of her daughter Valentina Paloma. Photo: Instagram

Monica Bellucci Copied!

The Italian actress and model experienced motherhood twice at the age of 40. At the age of just 40, her first daughter Deva was born and when she turned 45, Leonie came into the world. Before her second birth, she was the heroine of magazine covers. Vanity Fair,

“When my daughter turns twenty, I will turn sixty. And? Even today sixty year old women look great. The world has changed and with all the precautions, today it is possible to have a child at the age of forty and see it grow up,” he said in that interview.

Monica Bellucci photographed pregnant at age 45. Photo: Screenshot

more mothers Copied!

Other celebrities who have chosen motherhood after age 40 and relied on surrogates include Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton, and even Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian.