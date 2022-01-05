Proper nutrition and physical activity are the two fundamental pillars to keep the body healthy and reduce the risk of even serious diseases. If we now know almost everything about nutrition, this is not the case with regards to training. Many try DIY without turning to specialized personal trainers with the only result of aggravating any problems or wasting precious time. It is a serious mistake that we can still remedy. Because not just legs and abs, these are the muscles to train to help your back and have a flat stomach. Let’s find out what it is and some simple exercises for everyone. Before starting, as we have already pointed out, it is essential to seek the advice of an expert.

On the net we can find many training programs to strengthen arms and legs. Or dozens and dozens of abdominal and belly exercises.

Few, however, are those dedicated to the backbones. And these are the muscles that many underestimate when they train, resulting in poorly proportioned bodies and numerous problems.

In reality, training your lats well is essential for many reasons. First of all because it helps us to have a more correct posture. A posture that will keep us more erect and with a much flatter stomach. The benefits, however, are not only aesthetic. Well developed backs protect the back from pain and allow us to better withstand daily efforts and other exercises.

How to train your lats at home

Training the lats is very simple and we can do it even if we have little desire to go to the gym. The very first easy exercise to try is known as the cat pose. We place our hands and knees on the ground creating a 90 degree angle with the torso. From the position on all fours we try to raise the head and lower the back. 15 seconds in position and then we carry out the reverse movement. We repeat for 10 times.

The sun salutation is even simpler. Let’s lie on the ground prone and try to pull up the torso leaning on the forearms. As soon as we feel tension in the back let us stop and remain still for 30 seconds. 3-5 repetitions per day should be enough.

Another very useful exercise is the trunk extension while lying down. Let’s lie on our stomach again on a mat with our arms extended along the body. From here we try to raise the legs and arms at the same time. We also contract the abdominals while maintaining the position for 20 seconds and then relax. It will help us improve the musculature around the spine.

