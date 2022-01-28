Many times with advancing age it happens to touch a real decrease in one’s mnemonic abilities. This phenomenon is very common and generally harmless: however, there are specific situations that should alarm us. Today we talk about these in detail, explaining when it is appropriate to go to a specialist. In fact, not only the memory lapses, but these symptoms would be real signs of something wrong. Let’s see together what it is.

Some ways to counter this unpleasant phenomenon

First of all, let’s analyze what are the means we have at our disposal to slow down this process. As we have often said, nutrition and movement would be key elements to keep our mind healthy too. The same is true for abstaining from smoking and the consumption of alcohol and drugs. Indeed, it is scientifically proven that virtuous habits help keep the brain elastic. But not only that: according to ISS studies, sociality is also a very important factor. This, in fact, would lead to an improvement in mood, to greater mental stimuli and sometimes it would also help to get out of a sedentary lifestyle.

Not just memory lapses and frequent forgetfulness, here are the symptoms that should make us worry about our health

However, let’s go into detail on the memory lapses, distinguishing when this phenomenon would return to normality and when instead it would be an indicator of something potentially more serious. Forgetting minor events or forgetting objects around are behaviors that should not arouse particular suspicion. However, when these coincide with a clinical picture that could predispose to neurological diseases, it is better to undergo some control.

Even in the absence of these concomitant factors, one thing must still be taken into account. Aging can lead to a drop in concentration, a decrease in the speed of response times, and a greater difficulty in processing information. However, this does not affect the skills related to language and reasoning and above all it does not change the spatial-visual skills. Therefore, if you notice that a subject no longer realizes where he is and if he begins to have serious difficulties in expressing himself or in solving daily chores, it would be worthwhile to consult a specialist. However, this issue must be treated delicately since often those affected by these problems tend not to realize it.

Recommended reading

To combat cognitive decline, heart disease and thyroid problems, this gold-worthy nutrient may also be helpful