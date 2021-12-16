Alzheimer’s is certainly a disease that scares many of us, and everyone should try their best to reduce the risks as best they can. As we explained in our previous article, in fact, to prevent this type of problem we could make the most of the favorite drink of many of us, namely coffee. By knowing exactly how much to consume each day, we may have the ability to reduce the risk of cognitive decline. To understand, however, what situation we find ourselves in, we should look closely at the signals that our body sends. In fact, there are some symptoms, often not taken into consideration, that could indicate the onset of Alzheimer’s.

Not just memory lapses, but this underestimated problem could also be a wake-up call for Alzheimer’s

As the Veronesi Foundation explains in great detail, there are different attitudes that people who start suffering from Alzheimer’s assume. And often many of these can also seem out of place or incomprehensible to most people’s eyes. Yet, placed in a broader context, they could give us a strong alarm bell. Among other things, we had already talked about this in the past. In our previous article, for example, we had highlighted a behavior that is practically never associated with this disease, which on the contrary, however, could be one of the first symptoms. But on its own it might mean nothing. In fact, there are several signs that we should learn to grasp in order to keep the situation under control.

We will see the Alzheimer’s patient’s judgment decreasing increasingly and we should keep this signal in mind

Although not always associated with illness, loss of judgment should be carefully observed. Indeed, not only memory lapses, but also this underestimated problem by many could be a wake-up call for Alzheimer’s. Those who start getting Alzheimer’s may exhibit some unusual and, at first glance, totally illogical behaviors. This means, as the Veronesi Foundation always explains, that everything could be resolved in clothing, for example. And so we could see that the person in question comes out in a very light sweatshirt despite the freezing cold outside. It is therefore a question of controlling even these small changes, often imperceptible which, however, with other symptoms, could actually represent alarm bells. What we can do, if we notice more than one, is certainly to call our trusted doctor. In this way, we will be able to have the situation under control in a simpler and safer way.

Deepening

Here’s how many minutes a week we should walk to protect the brain and reduce the risk of dementia