Not just Meta: who is betting millions of dollars on the “metaverse”

Meta is the new name of the company that controls Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus. The change took place to convey that the company no longer represents only Facebook and to convey the investments that the company is making to achieve its next goal: to establish the “metaverse”, a new version of the Internet where virtual experiences will be complex and very similar to real ones thanks to the help of virtual reality.

The metaverse, however, is not a project that has attracted only Meta: there are many companies that are actively investing millions of dollars to create an ecosystem that can in the future be seen as the first metaverse and therefore represent the basis for consolidation. of the same metaverse.

In fact, it is necessary to understand that, unlike a social network, which is a proprietary platform and therefore closed and subordinated to the dynamics of a single company,

the metaverse is neutral ground. This means that it will not be controlled by a single company and, like the current Internet, it will have to represent the equivalent of a large empty area that anyone can build on.

The commercial challenge is therefore to who will be the first to succeed in creating such a solid and efficient neutral virtual ground.

In addition to Meta, other established realities are trying: Epic Games, producer of the video game Fortnite; Nvidia, known for computer graphics cards; and Roblox, a platform where anyone can create virtual experiences for other users (like YouTube, but for video games).

These four companies are the ones that are most frequently talking about the metaverse when they close a funding round. It is no coincidence that many of these have a strong relationship with video games: Online games, which nowadays even host concerts and premieres of movie trailers, are an embryonic form of the metaverse for dynamics, economics and sociability.

Last April Epic Games announced that it had raised a billion dollars to support the development of the metaverse. Among the investments there was also the Sony group. Moreover, Epic is already calling Fortnite a metaverse in its official releases, demonstrating both how much it wants to push its products in that direction and the fact that Fortnite is already a very early version of the future metaverse (at least as it is imagined).

Despite being a video game, Fortnite in fact includes many of the dynamics that today are placed side by side with a possible future metaverse: the people who play are part of a community that is in a virtual world to live experiences such as the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr; follow the Ariana Grande concert or see horror shorts.

Epic Games has acquired ArtStation and Sketchfab, platforms where content creators can upload their creative productions, such as 2D and 3D images. In addition, MetaHuman Creator announced, a tool based on the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine with which to create digital versions of credible people. In the potential metaverse it will be necessary to be able to quickly create new virtual experiences: MetaHuman Creator and Unreal Engine 5 are Epic Games’ tools to do this.

Roblox is a platform widely used by users under the age of 16 and it too has a central element in the metaverse: the ability to create virtual experiences for pretty much anything.

For example, the popularity of Netflix TV series Squid Game has prompted many people to repurpose the games seen in the TV series in Roblox, which offers a dedicated platform, Roblox Studio, to create microworlds in which to interact. In addition, this content can be monetized and today 1.3 million people are succeeding, according to data released by the company.

Roblox is a publicly traded company and is now worth $ 46 billion.

Roblox also recently announced a number of new features to make its block-style game world a little more visually realistic.

Also in Roblox, as in Fortnite, many concerts have been held and some companies have created special mini-games to sponsor their brand.

These types of experiences represent the current vision of the metaverse, in which companies that want to advertise will be able to create virtual experiences independently or through a third party through which people can relive the experience that the brand wants to convey.

Nvidia is developing Omniverse, a platform built “for virtual collaboration and physically precise simulations in real time”, reads the official website. At the base of these simulations there are technologies that Nvidia has integrated into its graphics cards, such as ray tracing in real time, a technique that allows you to engage a very realistic lighting management in simulations and video games.

One of the Omniverse simulations allows car manufacturers to carry out a simulation of the autonomous driving of vehicles instead of putting a car on the road and assessing its state in a more complex and at the same time limited environment: a simulation allows to obtain the various scenarios in less time.

The metaverse, however, remains an impractical financial catchphrase for now. Beyond evaluating how close the current experiments are to the original vision of the term – born in the novel “Snow Crash” by Neal Stephenson in 1992, moreover with a strong dystopian component – no one can concretely say how it will be.

There are some fairly shared fixed points: a form of advanced virtual use will be needed, such as a wearable device, which can make one perceive the physical presence within a virtual world; it will be necessary that everything in the metaverse is interconnected, as if it were a large shopping mall where you can exit one experience and immediately enter another; a totally digital economy will be needed and in this case the blockchain and cryptocurrencies could be exploited and potentially even Non Fungible Tokens (NFT), unique virtual objects whose ownership is certified through the blockchain.