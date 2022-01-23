Not just Playstation, Xbox is hitting Facebook heavily

It is not just Playstation that is also interested in other worlds. Xbox appears to have plans to launch an attack directly on Facebook

Lately Xbox, but especially Microsoft, has been hitting heavily for develop its future. One of the latest news that hit the world of video games was the acquisition of the important verdecrociata house of a development studio of a certain level. We are talking specifically about Activision-Blizzard.

But it seems that the company’s moves did not end there. Indeed, it actually looks just like that behind there is something else. We certainly cannot say what exactly in the specifics, but something is brewing in that of Redmond. Recently the Verdecrociata company has had a lot to do, trying to offer its faithful more and more. In fact one of the best-selling PS games in 2021 is now exclusive to the Redmond company.

Did Xbox also put Facebook in its sights?

Not to mention the words of division head Phil Spencer regarding the Microsoft’s development towards the metaverse. But the takeover move put in place by the company towards Activision-Blizzard is certainly not a small thing. Indeed, it opens the way to another road. We remember how it all happened in 2020. Or rather how the negotiations began during that time to be then continued until the final conclusion. Conclusion arrived, as we well know, recently.

To be precise, it was 2021, the month of November. This is the period in which the harassment inside the famous development studio. This has undoubtedly allowed a concentration of relationships. Thanks to Bloomberg however, we also learned of a interesting background that we could not even remotely imagine. Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has decided to consider other options as well.

Among the various directions there was also a contact with Meta-Facebook. Then, the conclusion of the agreement came with Microsoft. Will Facebook also have something to do with the Redmond giant soon?