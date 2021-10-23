Not just “Rust”, the guide to cursed films

The story of Alec Baldwin than on the set of Rust he fired a prop weapon and ended up killing the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and hurt the director Joel Souza unfortunately it is only the latest tragedy in chronological order that sees a film production as the protagonist shaken by shocking accidents that occurred during filming. In fact, the series of films is long, abruptly interrupted by tragic events that occurred, on or off the set, involving actors and staff members. Tragic events that have the power to shake public opinion, even after many years, and change the destiny of a work forever, destining it to oblivion or contributing to its charm by making it legendary.

Brandon Lee, The Raven

It is probably the most iconic and famous case and has sinister connections with the most recent news case. The son of the great Bruce was killed on March 31, 1993 on the set of the film directed by Alex Proyas. The character of Lee he must have been the victim of a shooting but the gun used during the shooting contained a fragment of a real bullet that cost him his life.

Paul Walker, Fast & Furious 7

The film marks the actor’s last film appearance, who passed away on November 30, 2013, when filming was still underway. To allow the character played by Walker to still be able to be in the film, his two brothers, Cody And Caleb, they agreed to take his place on the set until the end of filming. The actor’s face and voice were then added in the film’s post-production process.

Marilyn Monroe, Something’s Got to Give

The most iconic sex symbol of the 20th century was found lifeless in her home in Brentwood (LA) on August 5, 1962, officially for an overdose of barbiturates. At that time he was participating in the filming of the film directed by George Cukor, a project that remained unfinished, as the director refused to complete it with a different actress. Some scenes from the film were shown in 2001 in the documentary Marilyn Monroe: The Final Days, screened on the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday.

Heath Ledger, Parnassus: the man who wanted to deceive the devil

He died abruptly on January 22, 2008 due to the combined use of anxiolytic pain relievers and regularly prescribed sleeping pills. The actor was working on the set of Parnassus and, to interpret his parts not yet shot, were three great friends of the actor: Johnny Depp, Jude Law And Colin Farrell. So he preferred the director of the film Terry Gillliam rather than resorting to computer graphics to make it appear Ledger virtually.

Vic Morrow, My-Ca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, On the edge of reality

The three actors, the last two children aged seven and six, died in an accident directly on the set of the film directed by Joe Dante, John Landis, Steven Spielberg And George Miller. The accident occurred during the filming of the sequence set in Vietnam: a helicopter, due to a succession of pyrotechnic explosions, lost control and ended up crashing into a tree and falling on the three unfortunate actors.

James Dean, The valley of Eden

The symbol of the scorched youth, rebellious for no reason, died in a car accident, aboard his Little Bastard (a Porsche 550 Spydder), at just 24 years old during the last shooting of the film directed by George Stevens starring also Elizabeth Taylor. For that movie James Dean he was also the first posthumous actor nominated for an Oscar.

David Carradine, Stretch

The male protagonist of the two chapters of Kill Bill was found lifeless in Bangkok where he was shooting the film Charles De Meaux. The actor was found hanged in his hotel room. Initially it was thought of a suicide but the investigations later revealed that the actor was the victim of a game of autoerotic asphyxiation that ended in tragedy.

Oliver Reed, Gladiator

He died of a sudden heart attack during a break from filming the movie Ridley Scott where he played the role of Proximo. The actor was in Valletta (Malta) in a place called The Pub. The owner has since changed the property’s name to Ollie’s Last Pub in her honor. Some scenes from Gladiator were completed using computer graphics techniques.

Bruce Lee, The 3 of Operation Dragon

There are numerous films released after his death but, at the time of the cerebral edema that cost him his life, the actor was engaged in the dubbing sessions of The 3 of Operation Dragon.

River Phoenix, Dark Blood

The beautiful and cursed of nineties cinema, brother of Joaquin, died the night between 30 and 31 October 1993 struck down by an overdose in front of the Viper Room, a Los Angeles club owned by Johnny Depp. The film, directed by George Sluizer, was not completed and the production decided to sue the actor’s mother for $ 6 million on charges of keeping the staff in the dark about all of her son’s drug problems. In 2012, the director launched a crowdfunding initiative to finance the film’s post-production. The family of Phoenix decided not to support the operation, but Sluizer he still managed to finish the film.