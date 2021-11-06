A significant percentage of men of all ages have to deal with one of the most common and widespread disorders: prostate disorders. Among these is prostatitis, an inflammation of the prostate gland, which mainly affects men under the age of 50. After this age, benign prostatic hypertrophy is common, affecting 80% of men after the age of 70 and 80. But also 5-10% of men after 40.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a reversible disease, and indeed benign, but this does not mean that it is not accompanied by disorders that affect the person’s quality of life.

Symptoms of prostate problems are usually difficulty urinating, burning when urinating and frequent urge to urinate.

To help prevent or worsen prostate disorders, a correct and balanced diet is essential. So let’s see which foods should be avoided for prostate health.

Not just saturated fat, here are the other foods to avoid if you have prostate problems

It is known that for prostate health it would be better to avoid foods rich in saturated fats, first of all meat, especially red meat, but also cheeses and fried foods. But this is not enough. Not just saturated fat, here are the other foods to avoid if you have prostate problems. Top of the list are spices, including pepper and chilli, which could contribute to gland inflammation.

Even crustaceans and sausages should be consumed in moderation if you suffer from inflammation of the prostate, in addition to alcohol and spirits.

But a diet that is good for the prostate is not only made up of sacrifices, some foods can be consumed in quantity.

What foods to consume in quantity

For the well-being of the prostate, but also of the intestine and the whole organism, it is recommended to follow a varied and balanced diet. In particular, it is important to consume correct amounts of fresh fruit, vegetables, and whole grains, in addition to drinking about two liters of water per day.

This is especially important after a certain age, and even in the absence of the typical symptoms of benign prostatic hypertrophy. In fact, about half of the people who suffer from it may not experience noticeable symptoms.

In any case, in the presence of suspicious symptoms, or doubts, it is always imperative to contact a doctor, who will be able to make a specific diagnosis and direct the person towards the correct therapy.

