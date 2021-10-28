Not just Shiba Inu, big weekly earnings for Fantom

He is not alone Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to leap to new highs, but also Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), a smart contract platform based on direct acyclic graphs (DAG), hit an all-time high on Wednesday, despite a market crash.

What happened

Fantom, which supports the blockchain platform of the same name, was up 10.5% daily to $ 3.32 at the time of publication; It hit an all-time high of $ 3.46 on Wednesday and gained 36.3% in the past seven days.

In the last 24 hours, the base layer blockchain token has grown by 13.3% compared to Bitcoin and by 15.6% on Ethereum; Fantom currently has a market capitalization of $ 8.39 billion.

It seems that Fantom has been seeing a lot of interest from new investors in the last few days, with Google over the last week seeing high activity for searches such as “Where to buy Fantom cryptocurrency” and “Where to buy Fantom”.

Because it is important

On the Fantom website, the platform reports that more than 80 decentralized apps have been implemented in its ecosystem.

On Wednesday, the project supporting the coin announced via Twitter that it had surpassed 1 million unique addresses.

Fantom just surpassed 1 million unique addresses! pic.twitter.com/nWY74Yc9bv – Fantom Foundation (@FantomFDN) October 28, 2021

On Tuesday the Fantom Foundation announced that the Fantom Developer Conference (FantomDC) kicked off on Monday 25 October in Abu Dhabi; keynote speakers at the conference include Andre Cronje, core developer of Fantom and creator of Yearn, e Michael Kong, managing director of Fantom.

In addition, the project said it had passed some key milestones, such as a major protocol update and the launch of the marketplace for non-fungible tokens Arton.