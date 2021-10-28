News

Not just Shiba Inu, big weekly earnings for Fantom

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

He is not alone Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to leap to new highs, but also Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), a smart contract platform based on direct acyclic graphs (DAG), hit an all-time high on Wednesday, despite a market crash.

What happened

Fantom, which supports the blockchain platform of the same name, was up 10.5% daily to $ 3.32 at the time of publication; It hit an all-time high of $ 3.46 on Wednesday and gained 36.3% in the past seven days.

In the last 24 hours, the base layer blockchain token has grown by 13.3% compared to Bitcoin and by 15.6% on Ethereum; Fantom currently has a market capitalization of $ 8.39 billion.

It seems that Fantom has been seeing a lot of interest from new investors in the last few days, with Google over the last week seeing high activity for searches such as “Where to buy Fantom cryptocurrency” and “Where to buy Fantom”.

Because it is important

On the Fantom website, the platform reports that more than 80 decentralized apps have been implemented in its ecosystem.

On Wednesday, the project supporting the coin announced via Twitter that it had surpassed 1 million unique addresses.

On Tuesday the Fantom Foundation announced that the Fantom Developer Conference (FantomDC) kicked off on Monday 25 October in Abu Dhabi; keynote speakers at the conference include Andre Cronje, core developer of Fantom and creator of Yearn, e Michael Kong, managing director of Fantom.

In addition, the project said it had passed some key milestones, such as a major protocol update and the launch of the marketplace for non-fungible tokens Arton.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

728
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
712
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
628
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
593
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
537
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
489
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
485
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
388
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
382
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
373
News

“Bitcoin? Has no value” From FinanciaLounge
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top