Stress, thoughts, fatigue and any possible negativity of the day ends up potentially pouring into our sleep. Compared to a few years ago, experts say, there are more people who resort to natural systems and not to fall asleep. From powerful sleeping pills to relaxing herbal teas, any system is good for trying to relax before sleep. Not just sleeping pills and chamomiles, here is the natural and inexpensive ingredient that could make us sleep better. It comes directly from the classic and evergreen remedies of grandmothers, especially those of the countryside.

How comfortable was the lavender bush in the garden

In the country houses of our grandparents, the lavender bush was hardly missing. Maybe, as children we were also attracted by these little flowers so fragrant and able to attract bees. Yet, in addition to its renowned deodorant powers, lavender was also used to help sleep. It might really seem strange in the age of tech apps, and yet it is. According to tradition, in fact, lavender has a relaxing power with its scent. So much so that our grandmothers used to insert dried lavender flowers in the pillow cases. It was not only a way to keep the bed fragrant, but also a potential and valuable aid to fall asleep peacefully.

Not just sleeping pills and chamomiles, here is the natural and inexpensive ingredient that could make us sleep better

Adults could benefit from the virtue of lavender at the time of falling asleep. But not only them. In fact, popular tradition has it that grandmothers put a few drops of lavender oil on children’s sheets as well. When you didn’t know each other yet and couldn’t buy all the modern remedies, there was lavender. As well as, to relax and relieve emotional tensions, a fragrant cup of hot milk with lavender honey is ready. The timeless secret to trying to get the well-deserved rest.

The secrets to growing it at home

At this point after having praised its merits, we may also want to grow lavender at home. If we decide to keep it on the balcony, let’s remember that lavender essentially loves 3 things:

lots of light;

a large vase;

some quality soil perhaps combined with expanded clay.

Going to meet the cold of winter, it would be advisable to bring the vase of lavender back into the house. The most important thing is to remember to always keep it close to the light. Possibly, but not too close to heat sources such as stoves, fireplaces and radiators.

