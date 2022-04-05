Not just the lungs: even if taken in a mild form, Covid can damage the brain

Coronavirus neurological damage can also occur when you are affected by the disease in a mild form.

Damaged or dead neurons, micro hemorrhages and severe inflammation, probably due to a lower blood supply to the brain, have been found in primates affected by Covid, even in the absence of severe respiratory symptoms.

The discovery, published in Nature Communications by Tulane University (USA), could help to understand the origin of neurological symptoms (such as confusion and headache) that affect some patients and that can persist in the so-called long-Covid.

The research was conducted at the Tulane National Primate Research Center, where the researcher Tracy Fischer has been studying the brains of non-human primates for years.

In spring 2020, the center launched an in-depth study aimed at investigating the effects of the SarsCoV2 virus on the brain tissue of infected animals.

The results immediately highlighted severe inflammation and brain injury (including damaged or dead neurons) consistent with a reduction in blood and oxygen supply to the brain. In addition, small hemorrhages were also found.

“Since the subjects had not experienced significant respiratory symptoms, no one expected them to have such a serious condition in the brain – Fischer said – but the results are strong and clear and undeniably the result of the infection.”

The data is also in line with autopsy studies conducted on patients who died from Covid, a fact that indicates that non-human primates may be an appropriate model for studying the disease.

THE COVID NEXT STUDY ON CORONAVIRUS AND THE BRAIN

Confirmation that the brain is one of the main targets of the SarsCov2 virus had also come from an all-Italian study.

If in the first phase of the disease and during a possible hospitalization the symptoms from Covid are in fact mainly respiratory and metabolic, once the acute phase is resolved the aftermaths are mainly neurological, as shown by the data of the Covid Next study of the University of Brescia and of the ‘Besta Neurological Institute of Milan, published in the journal Neurological Sciences.

These data are added to the numerous researches that have observed how post-Covid neurological syndrome can affect up to 70% of patients who have had medium-severe symptoms, leaving memory, concentration, sleep and mood disorders.

The difficulties could also partly depend on alterations in brain morphology, as a direct effect of the virus on infected patients who often underwent a volume reduction in key areas of the brain.

However, the lack of social interactions has also led to a reduction of gray matter in particular on young and old, with an increase for some of the possibility of developing addictions and for the others of accelerating cognitive deterioration.

“The data from the Covid Next study, obtained on 165 hospitalized patients with medium-high severity – he explains Alessandro Padovani, president-elect of the Italian Society of Neurology and head of the study – show that while respiratory and metabolic symptoms peak during hospitalization and tend to reduce and stabilize once out of the hospital, neurological and psychiatric disorders have an opposite trend and they begin to increase once the acute phase of the infection resolves. There is at least a partial correlation with the severity of Covid: up to 70% of patients with moderate to severe disease report neurological symptoms 6 months later, including chronic fatigue (34%), memory / concentration disorders (32%) , sleep (31%), muscle aches (30%) and depression and anxiety (27%). However, these problems are often manifesting themselves even in those who have had a mild disease “.

