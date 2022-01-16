An authoritative analysis by Il Sole 24 ore pointed out that an Italian family spends an average of € 650 per year on electricity bills. For a considerable part of the total, the electricity bill swells precisely because of our inefficiencies.

Turning off those famous red lights or the light of a room too far from the sofa in the long run weighs. In general, however, some appliances consume more energy than the rest and it is good to know which ones they are.

The iron and the hairdryer have the reputation of being large consumers of energy. Sure, that’s not entirely untrue but there are some appliances that consume even more. In fact, not just the refrigerator and washing machine, but here are the appliances that blow up the bill.

The main responsible

Let’s start by revealing the secret, which is not so unknown to experts. The air conditioner, washer and dryer are the main appliances that consume the most energy. Fortunately, many use the air conditioner only in the summer and the dryer can be replaced by the classic drying rack for hanging clothes that come out of the washing machine.

Next, we find the oven, the dishwasher and the refrigerator. Of course, both the oven and the refrigerator are appliances that we use a lot. Then there are some appliances that we use little but which have a strong impact on our consumption and do not allow us to save too much.

The electric oven, for example, also known as a small stove, consumes a lot. The more we increase its temperature, the more it consumes. A tip to reduce its consumption is to activate the ventilated cooking mode. In this way we reduce the cooking time of the dishes and we go to save on the bill.

Another appliance that makes us consume a lot is the iron, which generally consumes 2000 W. To save on the use of the iron we can use it only when strictly necessary and leave it on only when we need it. We have to iron the shirts, but not the sheets and tablecloths.

Another very high consumption source is the electric stove, which generally fluctuates between 1500 and 2000 W. If we don’t live in the high mountains and we are really cold when we get out of the shower, we try to use this appliance as little as possible.

Finally, we owe a high consumption of electricity to the hair dryer, to remedy the problem we should opt for low consumption hairdryers.

