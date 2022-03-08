Not just the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, the derby between Milan and Inter lights up for Bologna’s recovery. The earliest effective date … | First page

– which also involves Napoli – and the second act of the semi-final of the Italian Cup scheduled for April 20:initially scheduled for last January 6 and then postponed to a later date for the many cases of positivity to Covid found in the rossoblù team that had alerted and set in motion the machine of the territorially competent ASL.– who follows the Rossoneri at a distance of two points in the standings and who, in case of victory, would overtake at the top –in which the parties can express their respective positions.

APPEALS AND COUNTERCourses – In this sense, the deadline for submitting your documentation runs out on March 16th30 days after the second degree sentence which confirmed the decision to let the game play. Once the College of Guarantee has ruled, Bologna and Inter will have exactly another month to present a possible appeal and this means that the times to establish the possible location of the Dall’Ara match are inevitably destined to expand. and to fuel the climate of uncertainty. It is therefore impossible to find a slot before, even if Inzaghi’s team were to conclude its commitment in the Champions League tonight. There is also a stop for the national teams for the dispute of the playoffs that are worth the World Cup, which requires the stop after the weekend of 19/20 March and which will postpone Serie A on the field not before 2/3 April . In light of all these arguments, the earliest effective date could probably be April 27thon a day reserved for the Champions League semi-finals.

OPPOSITE CONCERNS – In this controversy, which risks having a considerable specific weight in the economy of the championship race, Milan expressed through the words of Stefano Pioli their hope that a final decision will restore the balance of the calendar as soon as possible (“The ranking is virtual, it would be more correct if all the teams had played the same number of games”), who found the prompt reply by Simone Inzaghi on the opposite side. “I would have liked to have played on January 6th. They did not give us the chance, there is an appeal and we are waiting to be told when it is possible to recover the match “, declared the Piacenza coach. On the one hand, the concerns of the Rossoneri that their main rival for the Scudetto could challenge Bologna at a time of the season in which Mihajlovic’s players may have already achieved the minimum goal of salvation and are therefore accompanied by a lower load of motivation, on the other, the desire of the Nerazzurri to assert their reasons to the end. An extra ingredient to add to a challenge and a city rivalry already quite flavored with its own and ready to enter the decisive phase.