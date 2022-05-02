Health

Not just tomatoes, we could prevent cardiovascular diseases by sowing this fruit rich in antioxidants and carotenoids in May

May is the ideal month to sow a red, juicy and lycopene-rich fruit. Anyone who has tried to guess will surely be thinking of the tomato. Instead, it is a tasty alternative.

A precious fruit for heart health

We know that physical activity is important to keep the heart healthy. First of all, remember to move every day, even if you don’t take the famous 10,000 steps. However, in addition to exercise, nutrition also plays a fundamental role. As experts explain, carotenoids are among the nutrients that could help prevent cardiovascular disease. In particular, lycopene should be taken, a substance that, according to various studies, would give benefits to the heart. But where is it found?

There are two products to grow to fill up on lycopene: the best known is the tomato, followed immediately by the watermelon. This refreshing fruit is the real king of summer, thanks above all to its high water content (as much as 95.3 g of water per 100 grams of watermelon). But not everyone knows that watermelon is also rich in lycopene and citrulline, another substance that could contribute to the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system. Therefore, not only tomatoes, we could also prevent heart disease thanks to watermelons.

Furthermore, watermelon is a source of antioxidants (such as vitamin C) and nutrients that have anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, the watermelon is also an anti-waste fruit: even the peel turns out to be a delicious and surprising ingredient in the kitchen. In short, many benefits in one fruit! Those who want to take advantage of it must hurry to sow the watermelon in the garden. So let’s see how to do it.

The watermelon can be sown in May in the open field. But be careful: this plant prefers hot climates and needs a temperature above 20 ° C. In areas where it is still cold, it is therefore better to germinate the seedlings indoors, especially if there is a risk of frost. Also, make sure you choose a corner of the garden that receives direct sun. It is also essential that the soil is well draining, acidic and enriched with compost and possibly potassium.

Once the ground is prepared, here’s how to proceed:

  1. create small holes about 2.5 cm deep;
  2. put four seeds in each hole;
  3. leave a distance of at least one meter between one hole and another and at least 60 cm between the rows;
  4. water frequently (even once a day);
  5. after the sprouts appear, thin out the seedlings by eliminating the weakest ones;
  6. mulch the soil.

After about four months, the sweet, juicy and healthy fruits can be harvested.

Other than lemons, in April we sow this fruit with double the vitamin C which could also detoxify the blood

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only. We do not know the behavior of our readers towards tools in the home or in the garden. For this reason it is recommended to use the utmost caution and attention with tools for the home and garden. to avoid creating unpleasant accidents. In any case, it is strongly recommended to read the warnings regarding this article and the author’s responsibilities which can be consulted HERE”)

