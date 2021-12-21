A correct connection between mind and body is the key to staying healthy and always understanding what is happening inside us. Our body, in fact, communicates with us all the time, trying to make us understand if everything is working as it should. And if we should notice any imperfections in the work he does every day, we should give them the right attention. Indeed, it is in this way that the body tries to explain to us that perhaps something could be damaged or that we need to prepare for an unpleasant consequence. Learning to recognize the signs means being able to understand the situation, so that you can immediately report it to our trusted doctor.

Not just tremor, the sign of Parkinson’s could be this widespread and totally unexpected trend

There are several messages, sent in a rather precise way by our organism, which we are not always able to grasp immediately and clearly. For example, the physicist warns us if the levels of bad cholesterol in our blood are too high. Or, it tries to warn us of the arrival of Alzheimer’s, making us adopt a behavior that is perhaps unusual and often criticized. So, we are certainly talking about red flags that should somehow be heard. This, among other things, happens with all health problems, which one might encounter in the course of life. And among these, we also find Parkinson’s. In fact, there are several hints that we should learn to pick up quickly, just like the one we will present today.

One of the spies of Parkinson’s disease is the lack of emotion

Many do not think that even the mood can tell us so much about our state of health, yet it is so. Some attitudes could tell us that something is not going right. As the Veronesi Foundation explains, in fact, there are some spies that could raise the alarm. In this case, when focusing on Parkinson’s disease, there are several signs that we should pay attention to. One of these is certainly tremor, which has always been associated with this disease. But not only. In fact, in the list of signs, we also find apathy. This feeling, often linked more to dementia than to Parkinson’s, is actually a sign of the latter as well. The lack of emotion and vital drive seems to prevail in those who are falling ill, giving an important message.

So, not just tremor, the Parkinson’s indicator could be this widespread and totally unexpected trend. If we notice these two signs, together with others, we contact our trusted doctor. In this way, we will certainly be able to have more certain explanations and answers.

