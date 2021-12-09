Not just vegan and vegetarian, here is the heart-friendly diet that wards off cholesterol and diabetes

A healthy diet is essential for living long and reducing the threat of health problems. Experts have been preaching for years to be careful about the foods we eat. It is necessary to limit saturated fats and sugars as much as possible. Furthermore, for some schools of thought, even overdoing meat could be harmful.

Our heart is among the first to suffer from an irregular diet. To protect it, a diet without meat or based solely on plant foods would be ideal according to some experts. But authoritative research also opens the door to a third way. Not only vegan and vegetarian, here is the heart-friendly diet that wards off cholesterol and diabetes in the words of scholars. According to the research in question, eliminating meat is not always necessary to keep the heart healthy.

In recent times, many people have stopped eating meat and animal-based foods. The reasons they did this are mainly of two types: ethical and health. Sticking to the latter, it seems in fact that a vegetarian or vegan diet would reduce the risks for our heart. But a research, carried out by researchers at the University of Oxford and published in the “British Medical Journal”, also welcomes a third healthy diet in the club. We are talking about the so-called “pescetarian” diet, that is the diet that does not exclude the intake of meat, as long as it is fish.

The study sampled as many as 48,000 people residing in the UK. The researchers analyzed the eating habits of the sample members from 1993 to 2001. After that, they monitored the subjects’ health until 2016.

According to the results obtained, those who followed a diet without meat and those who also consumed fish had a reduced risk of developing heart disease.

Lower diabetes and lower cholesterol in those who follow this diet

As mentioned, the researchers recorded a 13% reduced heart risk for pescetarians (and 22% for vegans and vegetarians). The reason would be attributable to the fact that this diet, just like the vegan and vegetarian one, would reduce bad cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Furthermore, it would also reduce the risk of diabetes. These values, according to experts, would be independent of parallel behaviors. Therefore, smoking or the frequency with which physical activity is carried out would not affect them.

