We all know that getting the right amounts of iron into your diet is essential for staying healthy. Eating iron-rich foods, such as legumes, nuts, or green leafy vegetables, is important to ensure we don’t run into deficiencies.

Unfortunately, however, iron deficiency is one of the most common in the Italian population, and many individuals can have a deficiency without being aware of it.

Iron deficiency, in fact, could manifest itself with common and not very characteristic symptoms, which could also be attributed to other disorders.

For example, it may manifest as a constant feeling of weakness, headache and dizziness, or with a particular sensitivity to cold.

But there is also another symptom that could be caused by the lack of iron and which would tend to occur mainly in women.

Not just weakness, cold hands and feet, and headaches, iron deficiency could cause mouth problems especially in women

But what symptom are we talking about? This is the appearance of small wounds inside the mouth. These small wounds are called mouth ulcers, or aphthous ulcers. As we have said, this is a problem that can arise especially in the female population.

Mouth ulcers can also be quite painful, preventing the person from eating or talking for a few days. Among the triggers of canker sores, there would also be food shortages. Iron deficiency, therefore, causes not only weakness, cold hands and feet, but other problems as well. In particular, iron deficiency could cause this problem, as well as other symptoms. But what are the other triggers that are associated with the presence of mouth ulcers?

Also pay attention to the deficiency of B12 and folate

The onset of painful and annoying canker sores is associated not only with a lack of iron in the diet, but also with a deficiency of B12 and folate. If we frequently suffer from this problem, it would therefore be advisable to consult a doctor who may prescribe a blood test to make sure there are no deficiencies.

Beware of oral hygiene and too sour or spicy food

Those who frequently suffer from canker sores should also pay close attention to oral hygiene. It is recommended to use a soft-bristled toothbrush, which does not cause damage to the gums and oral mucosa. If we have a mouth ulcer, consuming acidic or spicy foods could be irritating or painful, so beware of sour fruit and overly spicy foods.

If we take iron supplements, be careful with the consumption of this very common drink, as it may not be recommended.