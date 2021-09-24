“Not like today’s stars do …”

No consultations with stylists and image consultants, Cameron Diaz loves do-it-yourself: the actress, 47 years old and new mother of a child, revealed that at the beginning of her career she bought her clothes for reds herself carpet.

He talked about it for makeup artist Gucci Westman’s YouTube series, explaining how much the red carpet has changed today. “For my previews, I’d just like to go to Barney’s, buy the dress and go to my premiere,” he said, referring to the US luxury store chain.

Cameron Diaz went on to explain how, nowadays, celebrities are judged much harder for their clothes than they were in the past, so much so that they are “objectified”, transformed into soulless objects.

The Charlie’s Angels star went on to talk about her marriage to Good Charlotte star Benji Madden. “I love being married,” she said. “I love the fact that the best thing that ever happened to me was finding my husband, our complicity, his friendship and everything else.”

Diaz, who retired from acting in 2014, did not rule out that one day she could return to the scene: “I’ll never say never.”

Last update: Sunday 26 April 2020, 10:07



