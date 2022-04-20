Not listening to what players want has left us with one of the surprise games of 2022

With a few surprising mechanics in what seems like a simple action-adventure game, Tunic accomplishes something magical. It surprises the player by hiding key information to make things much more interesting and it all starts from the tutorial (and the manual).

One of the pieces of advice writers often give is that when you give your work to early readers, ignore suggestions. It is about knowing what works, where they have been bored or excited; not on whether your reader thinks your characters should do something else. If you listen to them, it would stop being your story and become theirs. This defines our industry very well in a few years when developers (and especially market research) were more aware of what the player wanted than what its authors wanted.

I think the best thing about being a video game player is that you are there to enter the worlds imagined by other people. If you want your own world… well, become a developer. It is when a generalized opinion of how things should be done is created that the tropes, the clichés and also the hackneyed mechanics. We players know a lot about this because, in recent years, a handful of games have come out that have wanted turn around concepts that were not questioned. The classic example? The Souls and their commitment to the challenge. He did not invent anything new, but he understood that under the generalized opinion of making games simple, with checkpoints every minute and help of all kinds, there was another that demanded the return of challenges and punishment / reward dynamics.

We see more and more examples of this; This year, I think Triangle Strategy has achieved a very interesting thing with its “democratic” voting system in which your companions decide the fate of the adventure and sometimes you have to put up with it. It’s a shout out to the player: “YOU’RE NOT IN CONTROL.” It breaks all the schemes of what a video game is supposed to do, which is to placate the player and pay homage to him. Well, I think that Tunic has done the same thing again and with great elegance.

At first glance, Tunic seems like a traditional game that mixes some adventure and action in a very attractive isometric perspective world. But the surprises start soon when you realize that the game completely skips the norm of offering a tutorial. It’s not that it’s long or short; is that he doesn’t have it. The way to learn to play (well) Tunic is by finding some pages scattered around the world that teach us mechanics, movements and explain game concepts.

Here’s the magic, because all those moves and features are from the beginning unlocked, you just don’t know it because the game denies you the information. If it doesn’t occur to you to hold down A after rolling, you don’t know you can run and you’ll always be walking. The same happens with the objects, of which we do not know how they work or the character progression system. Nor of history, as we are.

In another, more comfortable era of gaming, this would have been treated as a design error. “How are you not going to explain the basic actions to the player? You’re going to scare him away!”, a producer from a few years ago would shout. And yet when you play Tunic this discovery, this lack of information, is one of the most addictive features of the title. It makes one think how we have changed over the generations; although, of course, this type of “audacity” is still relegated to the independent scene and not to the big blockbusters. At least mostly.

Tunic takes this idea even further, because this manual you pick up has pen marks on it. It is a true slap of nostalgia. Many of your players may not have experienced it, but in the pre-Internet world of cassette tapes and boxed manuals, it was common to write things down on pages. And sometimes the little brother would take that same game, or you bought it second hand, or a friend left it for you and you were right there a parallel story: the one of the player who came before you. Someone who jotted down some of their discoveries in that manual and now you own it. Just the other day, in fact, in this nostalgic fever that I find myself in because of the Steam Deck, I opened my box of Goblins 3, a Coktel Vision adventure, and found in the manual a trick to get more Jokeys, the clues (we had to delete a couple of files in the game folder), which my father had written in pen.

We need more Tunics in this industryIt’s funny, because the developer of Tunic, Andrew Shouldice, he looks even younger than me. But I have no doubt that he must have had experiences similar to those of many veteran players. He explains it this way, in an interview for hyperxgaming: “Tunic is inspired by many games, but first of all there is the feeling of discovery that we experienced when we played as children. That feeling of being in a new place, which is a little scary and that it is bigger than you”. And it is that, when we were very young, we had no information. We often played games that didn’t have the manual, didn’t explain the controls, didn’t understand the story because of the language barrier, or had a design too complex for our young minds. And in those moments we hold on to what we can. To a piece of paper with maps that someone left behind in the game box, to the advice of our friends and even to the saved game by an unknown player on the cartridge.

Tunic consciously intends to evoke these sensations. And he does it by hiding information from the player. I have always believed that many of us who are in this video game thing do it because, a long time ago, An experience impacted us so much that we want to evoke it again. We need a new game to repeat that unique thing we once felt. And we constantly try new games (with disparate results), in search of what makes us vibrate. It is one of the reasons why I value freshness and originality so much in this industry more than in other arts.

On top of all this, Tunic is a great game, and as I write this, I don’t think it’s getting all the recognition it deserves. I guess it’s because of its release date. Carrying a bit of fatigue from so many hours of Elden Ring, Tunic sometimes follows this line of challenge a bit and it may not be the best time for it. But I definitely think that is one of the indies of the year. Apart from surprises as pleasant as this, it plays with the isometric perspective and secrets like few other games I’ve seen, it has a fabulous level design and exploration sensation. Also a combat, especially against final bosses, very well measured. We need more Tunics in this industry.