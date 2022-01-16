Not long ago it was not a rare banknote but today it is worth gold for those who have kept it

Rare coins and banknotes are among the most collected items and can sometimes be real little treasures. When it comes to collectible money, it’s natural to think of ancient gold doubloons hidden in dusty chests. But the most attractive coins and banknotes for collectors do not always date back to tens and tens of years ago.

We have often seen that even some coins and banknotes of the old lira, not too old, can be worth hundreds, if not thousands of euros. But what many don’t know is that even some euro banknote denominations can be worth astronomical figures, like the one we are talking about today. Until recently it was not a rare banknote but today it is worth gold for those who kept it. Less than four years ago, in fact, we could very well have one of these notes in our wallet. Today, however, they no longer print them, which is why their value has soared.

Since January 1, 2019, the mint has stopped printing 500 euro banknotes. The main reason was to limit money laundering. Certainly they weren’t the most common bills in our wallets, but they were nonetheless commonly used bills. Today, these banknotes are in effect rare banknotes, as we can no longer use them for purchases. However, they have acquired a non-negligible value in the collectors’ market. Today the 500 euro banknotes have doubled, tripled, quadrupled their value. In some special cases, they can even be worth hundreds of thousands of euros. For this reason, those who kept them could have an object that is worth gold.

There is a € 400,000 banknote

Anyone who owns a (now old) 500 euro banknote can have a small treasure. These banknotes are now unusable in the current market. The Bank of Italy is in charge of withdrawing them.

However, these banknotes continue to have value among collectors. On trading sites, such as Ebay, we can find dozens of 500 euro banknotes, whose price today fluctuates between 700 and 2,000 euro. The absolute record is held by a more unique than rare banknote, which has made a lot of talk about itself. It is a 500 euro banknote with a minting error. The owner of this note sells it for 400,000 euros.

