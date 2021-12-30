Not many buy it, but this fish is excellent for our health

Fish is one of the most popular foods in Italian cuisine, but not many buy this excellent species for health.

Fish is one of the most popular foods in Italian cuisine, but not many buy this excellent species for health. According to statistics, meat still remains in the lead, as the most loved food by Italians. The fish, however, is gaining places because more dietary and healthy.

Winter is a period that offers a large quantity of fish, including anchovies, sea bass, mullet, salmon or cod. But almost everyone underestimates the potential, and obviously the goodness, of this type of fish, really good and loved by chefs. Do you want to know what it is? Read on.

A fish rich in vitamins and omega 3: a health bomb

The fish we are talking about is the snapper, loved by chefs, with tender meat and so rich in omega 3 and vitamins D. This breed is common in the Mediterranean Sea, but has also been spotted in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Canary Islands. It has demersal habits, therefore it is a fish that is always on the move but that gets nourishment on the seabed.

A white fish with delicious meat, rich in unsaturated fatty acids that cthey reduce cholesterol bad in the blood. Thanks to its vitamins, in particular A and D, red snapper is an excellent food for the well-being of the skin and sight. But not only is it omega-3 rich fish, it’s also great for dieters.

100 grams of snapper provide about 100 grams of calories, which is why it can be cooked often and in with many recipes. Snapper can be steamed or grilled, baked or baked in foil. It is very tasty and soft, its flavor drives all connoisseurs crazy.

Snapper is dietary and healthy, as well as delicious, but it can present contraindications. It is a fish that, in its years of life, accumulates quantities of mercury. They are not very high quantities, capable of giving problems to our health, but pregnant women should not eat too much of them.