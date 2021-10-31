Many believe that cow’s milk is the real cure-all for our bone health. The truth is that no medical opinion supported by scientific evidence supports this thesis. In contrast, a recent Swedish study, published in the British Medical Journal and reported by Veronesi Foundation, instills doubts about the properties of milk against osteoporosis. According to the researchers, not milk, but these 2 foods would be more appropriate to prevent osteoporosis. Let’s talk about fermented yogurt and cheeses. The reason would be that milk contains high levels of sugars, which end up being harmful to the health of our bones.

The research that changed our ideas about milk

The observational study conducted by Uppsala University researchers took a very large sample as references. We are talking about 61,433 women and 45,339 men, aged between 39 and 79 years. The research analyzed the eating behaviors of the sample for 20 years, from 1990 to 2010. The aim was to understand and analyze the possible links between consumption of dairy products and osteoporosis. The research did not actively intervene on the sample, with dietary indications. It limited itself to observing behaviors and deducing their implications.





The researchers cataloged the personal data of the sample members and administered periodic questionnaires to them. These questionnaires covered the weekly consumption of dairy products such as milk, yogurt and cheese. In the 20 years of monitoring, as many as 22,000 people accustomed to drinking milk have suffered major bone fractures.

The data led the researchers to exclude a role of milk in the prevention of osteoporosis. It should be noted, however, that the conclusion reached by the study is far from definitive. As this is an observational study, it is not yet possible to establish a certain causality between behaviors and effects.

Loading... Advertisements

Not milk, but these 2 foods would be more appropriate to prevent osteoporosis

The supervisors of the Uppsala study justify the data obtained with the high levels of lactose and galactose present in milk. Lactose and galactose, in fact, are two sugars that could be responsible for chronic inflammation and accelerate the aging process. However, dairy products are valid allies for bone health. Against osteoporosis, however, it would be more appropriate to consume fermented yogurt or cheeses, to which research associates a weaker link with bone fractures. Before making any clear changes to your meal plan, however, it is advisable to consult a specialist doctor.

Deepening

Strong bones and healthy arteries depend on this vitamin as important as vitamin D