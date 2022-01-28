Not My Name Challenge, from Jessica Chastain to Jennifer Garner: VIP videos

Each video of the Not My Name challenge takes the title and music of the homonymous song by The Ting Tings. The 2008 hit with a syncopated rhythm, all to dance to, acts as the soundtrack for each “short” by Hollywood. You can watch all the videos of the stars at the bottom of this article.

It all started last week, when Alicia Silverstone set the tone for the stellar choir. The actress of the cult movie Girls in Beverly Hills was the first to offer her own personal miscellany of characters played on the big screen.

It is called Not My Name and it is the challenge in which many TikTok users are competing, including many VIPs. In fact, this challenge has given way to a sub-genre, the one that many Hollywood monsters are offering us: from Halle Berry to Reese Witherspoon to Drew Barrymore, many actresses are joining the challenge, posting self-referential videos.

The meaning is to start the video with the phrase “My name is X (like Alicia in the case of Silverstone) but they call me…” and from there the roundup of film and television roles starts. In the case of Silverstone, we see her in the very fashionable shoes of Cher di Girls in Beverly Hillsin those of the rebel girl in the video Crazy by Aerosmith, in the Batgirl onesie and so on.

In short, each of the actresses (for now this trend has been seized more by the ladies) is a kind of video resume. A portfolio for those who in reality would not really need it, since we are talking about very famous actresses whose past is well known.

Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner and also the star who voices Elsa’s Frozenthat is the legendary Idina Menzel, are making the rounds of the web to the sound of Not My Name.

An honorable mention is due to Idina Menzel’s video, the funniest of all because it makes self-irony about one of the most sadly famous moments in the career of this actress and singer. Let’s talk about when John Travolta in 2014, as host of the Academy Awards, presented her before her singing performance on the notes of the song from Frozen Let it Go announcing it with the name of… Adele Dazeem!

When Travolta was seen saying the wrong name in his challenge clip, Menzel added the caption “??????”. From the series: Not My Name really!

In any case, there were no hard feelings from Menzel, who took the stage at the Academy Awards the following year, in 2015, alongside Travolta – who finally got her name right. They jointly presented the Oscar for Best Original Song. But first, Idina took away a satisfaction, introducing Travolta as “Glom Gazingo” before opening the envelope.