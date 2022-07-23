“Not Okay” and “Honor Society” among the premieres of the week – Publimetro México

A list curated by The Associated Press of what’s coming to streaming services, music platforms, movies and television in the United States. Dates may vary in other countries.

CINEMA

— Modern influencer culture is humored in the clever satire “Not Okay” premiering on Hulu Friday, July 29. The film, written and directed by Quinn Shephard, stars Zoey Deutch as Danni, an aspiring writer in her twenties who can’t find what to say until she embarks on a little lie on social media (“a trip to Paris” photos taken from his apartment in Bushwick). When a tragic incident occurs in the town where she’s supposed to be, Dani has the traumatic story she’s been looking for. Dylan O’Brien of “The Maze Runner” (“Maze Runner – Run or Die”) stars alongside newcomer Mia Isaac, who was recently seen in the road trip film about a father and his daughter “Don’ t Make Me Go”.

— For a different critique of influencer culture, you can watch “Pahanhautoja” (“Hatching”), the gritty Finnish horror film about Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) a 12-year-old girl and her perfectionist mother (Sophia Heikkilä), which has a popular blog called “Adorable Daily Life”. Directed by Hanna Bergholm, in its debut, the film has touches of “ET” and “Black Swan” (“Black Swan”) making it an interesting film about a supernatural creature. “Pahanhautoja” also premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 29, and could be a good pairing to watch with “Not Okay.”

— A high school student (Angourie Rice of “Spider-Man”) is desperate to get into Harvard and tries to take down her competition in the new comedy “Honor Society,” which premieres on Paramount+ on July 29. Directed by Oran Zegman and written by David A. Goodman (“Family Guy”), “Honor Society” also stars Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things’” and Christopher Mintz-Plasse from “Superbad”.

— Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Few artists want to compete against a Beyoncé release, but Maggie Rogers’ new album debuts Friday, July 29. “Surrender” is the singer-songwriter’s first collection since her impressive major-label debut, 2019’s “Heard It in a Past Life.” During the pandemic, Rogers relocated to coastal Maine, cutting herself off from the outside world to write the dozen songs from “Surrender”. A single “Want Want” shows a edgier, more danceable side, while “That’s Where I Am” has a more poised Rogers reaching anthem levels. Rogers continues to rise and one of her fans could be David Byrne — perhaps you can find him in the video for “That’s Where I Am”.

— Exploring the multiverse is all the rage these days and Wiz Khalifa is about to make the leap. The rapper will release “Multiverse” on Friday, July 29, and some of the producers include Hitmaka, Sledgren, ID Labs, RMB Justize, Big Jerm, and IamSu! Khalifa told Vibe: “The title comes from the unique world that I live in and experience. It’s one of my favorite projects so far and I’m so excited for fans to come into my world to go crazy with it.” The first single is “Bad Ass Bitches” and has the verse: “Chronic in the air / You don’t need underwear” (Chronic in the air / You do not need underwear).

— “Surround me with the girls/I love being a girl” is sung by Hayley Kiyoko on her second album “Panorama” to be released on July 29. The ethereal single “For the Girls” has a video that is a parody of the reality show “Bachelorette” complete with roses, sarcasm and swimming pools. Kiyoko achieved viral fame in 2015 with the queer bop “Girls Like Girls” and she became known among her fans as “Lesbian Jesus” for the openness with which she talks about the people she loves. Other singles from her new album include the bubbly “Chance” and the danceable “Found My Friends” as well as the pop anthem “Deep in the Woods.”

—Mark Kennedy

TV

— Cristin Milioti was locked up in a repeat day in the style of “Groundhog Day” (“Trapped in time”) in the movie “Palm Springs”. In Peacock’s eight-episode dark comedy “The Resort,” time is again a problem for Milioti’s character Emma, ​​who is on vacation with her husband, Noah (William Jackson Harper), when they stumble upon a mystery of 15 years ago. Andy Siara is the other link between “Palm Springs” and this premiere: he wrote the film and is an executive producer of the series. Siara has described “The Resort,” which premieres its first three episodes on Thursday, as a story that focuses on people longing for a period in their lives before “the hard parts” take over.

— There’s an offer for young fans of Paula Danziger’s Amber Brown books and for older fans of Bonnie Hunt. Debuting Friday, July 29 on Apple TV+, “Amber Brown” is written and directed by Hunt (“Life with Bonnie”), who injects the show with her trademark humor and warmth. The on-screen version of Amber (Carsyn Rose) is slightly older than the original 9-year-old and has an artistic talent that helps her deal with her parents’ separation from her. Through Amber’s drawings and video diary, audiences learn about her hopes and dreams in the 10-part series co-starring Sarah Drew as Amber’s mother.

— Comedies about life after a breakup are common, but Netflix’s “Uncoupled” offers a new take. Neil Patrick Harris stars as Michael, who is dumped by his partner Colin (Tuc Watkins) after 17 years together. Michael grapples with pain, anger and the nagging acceptance of the challenge of being a single gay man in his forties in New York. His support network includes his loyal friends and real estate sales associate Suzanne (Tisha Campbell). Creators Darren Star (“Sex and the City,” “Emily in Paris”) and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”) combine heartbreak with laughter in the eight-episode series debuting Friday, July 29.

— Lynn Elber