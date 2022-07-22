Entertainment

Not Okay arrives July 29 on Disney +

Discover the trailer and poster of not okoriginal film of Disney+ starring Zoey Deutch Y Dylan O’Brien under the direction of Quinn Shephard. premiere on July 29 of 2022.

‘Not Okay’ comes to Disney+

Trailer and poster are now available not okan original film that will arrive on Disney+ in Spain on July 29. not ok is directed and written by Quinn Shephard and starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, mia isaac, Embeth Davidtz, nadia alexander, Aunt Dionne Hodge Y Negin Farsad. Brad Westton Y Caroline Jackko They are the producers.

not ok

Data sheet

Original title: not ok
Year: 2022
Duration: 100 minutes
Country: USA
Address: Quinn Shephard
Script: Quinn Shephard
Photography: Robby Baumgartner
Distribution: Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, Negin Farsad, Dylan O’Brien, Tia Dionne Hodge, Nadia Alexander, Embeth Davidtz
Producer: Makeready, Searchlight Pictures. Distributor: Hulu
Gender: Comedy. Drama

Synopsis

not ok tells the story of Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aspiring writer with no direction, no friends, no love life and, worst of all, no followers. So she fakes a trip to Paris to post it on Instagram.

His goal is to increase his influence on social media, but he doesn’t realize what a huge trap he’s going to fall into. When a terrifying incident hits the City of Light, Danni, unaware of it, falls prey to a huge lie, something she hadn’t counted on.

Come back” as a heroine and even strikes up a strange friendship with Rowan (mia isaac), the survivor of a school shooting who is dedicated to fighting for social change. And she also knows Colin (Dylan O’Brien), the man of her dreams. As an influencer and activist, Danni finally gets the life and audience she always wanted. But after a while, that perfect facade falls apart and Danni will have to learn the hard way that the Internet has no mercy with failures.

‘Not Okay’ trailer

