Not Okay: Disney+ Original Movie Starring Zoey Deutch

The film will premiere on July 29 on Disney+

trailer and poster “NOT OKAY”an original movie that will arrive on Disney+ in Spain on July 29. “NOT OKAY” is directed and written by Quinn Shephard and starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge Y Negin Farsad.

Brad Weston and Caroline Jaczko are the producers.

“NOT OKAY” tells the story of Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aspiring writer with no direction, no friends, no love life and, worst of all, no followers. So she fakes a trip to Paris to post it on Instagram.

His goal is to increase his influence on social media, but he doesn’t realize what a huge trap he’s going to fall into. When a terrifying incident hits the City of Light, Danni, unaware of it, falls prey to a huge lie, something she hadn’t counted on. She “comes back” as a hero and even strikes up a strange friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), the survivor of a school shooting who is dedicated to fighting for social change.

And she also meets Colin (Dylan O’Brien), the man of her dreams. As an influencer and activist, Danni finally gets the life and audience she always wanted. But after a while, that perfect facade falls apart and Danni will have to learn the hard way that the Internet has no mercy with failures.