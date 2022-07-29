‘Not Okay’: Film Review 2022

not ok is a movie starring Zoey Deutch Y mia isaac. is written and directed by Quinn Shephard.

Visually very refreshing.

Plot

A young woman pretends to be in Paris to increase her popularity on social media. Meanwhile, several terrorist attacks occur in real life, so her lie is clearly compromised.

not ok

Movie review

It stands out for its fresh approach and its casual, fast and lively visual style that adapts to the current times of fake tweets and photos. And this time it is not put there “just because”: the movie is about lies, about the need for fame and how a girl gets into a disaster that only matters to her while the world falls apart.

A film that evolves from comedy to something much more serious, towards a criticism of the media, lies and this “only God knows what” that we live today.

An intelligent film that knows how to evolve from its comic approach to its “other self”, maintaining joy and freshness throughout its footage.

Without being a great production, it manages to give its best, especially thanks to its protagonist, Zoey Deutch, a very successful choice. Around here we had already seen in a great How to Escape Buffalo (2019).

But if the movie has a name of its own on which all successes and disasters have to fall, that is Quinn Shephard’s: talent is not lacking and he knows how to direct, write and how to tell a story on a literary, visual level… combine the two points and give us a good movie, not to remember for the rest of our lives, but to give us something to think about for a good while and, above all, to have given us a refreshing (and thoughtful) good time.

Our opinion

Good movie, without throwing rockets, without fanfare. Very funny and intelligently written and carried.

Where to Watch Not Okay

In Hulu.

Data sheet