There are some symptoms to pay attention to, because they can signal various pathologies. One of the most well-known disorders is Alzheimer’s syndrome, which can initially manifest itself with sporadic memory loss.

There are, however, other disorders that have this symptom and today we will see one. Obviously, we strongly urge you to contact your doctor if particular symptoms arise. He will then let us do the necessary tests and eventually diagnose a pathology.

As we will see, in fact, not only Alzheimer’s, memory loss could also be a sign of this disease.

Here’s what it is

Today we know Whipple’s disease, a rare infectious disease. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, this disease basically consists in the accumulation of glycoprotein and lipid material in the intestine, particularly in the small one. It also affects the lymphatic system.

The ISS indicates that it is a disease linked to the malabsorption of these substances by the intestine. The cause is to be found in a rather widespread bacterium, which can be found in particular in water purification plants.

This disease could be transmitted mainly by coming into contact with the feces or saliva of a healthy carrier or a patient. As we said, it is a rare disorder and less than one in a million people are affected.

According to the ISS, the bacterium responsible for Whipple’s disease would typically be eliminated by the body’s immune system, but the disease could become chronic in some predisposed individuals. For these, very specific symptoms would appear.

The initial ones, according to the ISS, would be related to the joints, with pain and the onset of arthritis. In a second stage, however, gastrointestinal symptoms would begin to manifest.

In the most serious cases it could also lead to neurological symptoms. In this situation, memory loss would occur, along with confusion and difficulty walking. The ISS also reports that these symptoms would not develop quickly, but also over the course of several years.

Once the disease has been diagnosed, the doctor can prescribe the most appropriate treatments. Antibiotics that can attack and defeat the bacterium would be used. Obviously, it is essential to consult your doctor first, and not to start taking antibiotics on your own.

