Not only Andrew of York: all the Windsors deprived of the title of Royal Highness

He remains Duke of York, hereditary title, but the Prince Andrew, third child of Queen Elizabeth and of the Duke of Edinburgh, he will no longer be able to use the title of Royal Highness in public, he has been deprived of all his patronages and beloved military titles, perhaps the most difficult thing for him, a veteran of the Royal Navy.

The decision came following an interview with the queen at Windsor Castle, from which, however, the lawyer who is defending the prince was excluded. As is now known, Andrea is involved in a sexual abuse affair together with the late entrepreneur Geoffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell, already condemned.

The decision to deprive him of the titles was strongly desired by the senior members of the royal family, Carlo and William in primis, in defense of an institution, the monarchical one, “which has always been and always will be”, an insider told the Daily Mail talking about the affair and the attachment of father and son a The Firm. In short, Andrea was sacrificed to preserve the good name of the Windsor house, reluctantly, at least for his mother. “She is a pragmatic woman,” an insider told Al The Times, “It is a question of protecting the interests of the institution, Andrea is now truly abandoned.”

A fate that, before him, has also befallen others, even if guilty of having committed less serious sins. The last ones had been Harry and Meghan, too if the title of Royal Highness continued to use it, as on the birth certificate of his daughter Lilibeth Diana, under the heading “parents”. Details that fade into the background, considering that they now live far from London and are less exposed. More stir, however, they made Lady Diana And Sarah Ferguson in the years of their respective divorces from Carlo and Andrea; they had had the title of Royal Highness by marriage and, consequently, once the union was over, they had lost it.

However, Andrea’s case is very different, substantially just a public matter. In short, in court, he will be a private citizen, and as such he will have to try to defend himself, but in the family he will never be forced to bow to his brothers.

So the Windsors have decided to stem the problem, hoping that a possible condemnation will not fall like an ax on the monarchy, in the year in which the sovereign will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the first in British history to reign for so long.

