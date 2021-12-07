Among the seasonal vegetables include artichoke, broccoli, carrot, cauliflower, cabbage, turnip, lettuce, cabbage, fennel. Vegetables are essential in a healthy and balanced diet, and for this reason they must never be missing.

In fact, dieticians and nutritionists recommend vegetables both raw and cooked every day. Like fruit, vegetables must be weighed because abuse is always discouraged. In any case, eating vegetables is good for you because it helps the intestine to function properly until it is evacuated.

But the benefits of vegetables didn’t stop there. Each vegetable has its own properties and nutritional values. Benefits aside, however, some vegetables can have “negative sides”: other than broccoli and beans, this much-loved fruit is also responsible for the terribly smelly farts.

And not only artichokes, but also this winter vegetable would be good for heart and bone health. Let’s find out the benefits of these two vegetables.

The artichoke

The artichoke, as can be seen in the Humanitas data sheet dedicated to it, contains 47 calories per 100 grams of product, which makes it excellent in a low-calorie diet. It contains many vitamins such as A, C, E, K, and mineral salts such as calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, along with others. It is also a source of alpha carotene and fiber.

As you can see, it is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, it would help the health of bones and teeth thanks to vitamin A and calcium, while potassium and vitamin K would help heart health by also promoting blood coagulability. Additionally, it would help reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Not only artichokes, but also this winter vegetable would be good for heart and bone health

In addition to this, a second vegetable would also be suitable for promoting health, namely the endive. This even contains less calories than the artichoke. That is, 100 grams of product contain only 15 calories.

Endive contains vitamin C, necessary to strengthen the immune system and to fight free radicals, A, necessary for bones and teeth, and B vitamins, such as folic acid along with the others. This would help cardiovascular health and not only this vitamin, but also the mineral salts present, such as calcium, would favor proper coagulation and the health of muscles, such as the heart.

Deepening

