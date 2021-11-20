Not only Austria: from the squeeze on no vax in Greece to the curfew in Ireland, so Europe closes to stop Covid

There Greece prevents unvaccinated people from entering public places indoors, as well as the Czech Republic. In Ireland is back on curfew and the obligation of smartworking for non-essential workers, which will also be reintroduced from next Monday in Belgium. L’Europe turns the hands of time back one year and goes back to close not to be definitively overwhelmed by fourth wave of the Covid. Compared to the past, the measures are aimed above all at those who insist on refusal to get vaccinated, while theAustria is the first country to reintroduce a lockdown for everyone (although for now of limited duration) and the Germany, starting with Bavaria, fears that the same restrictions will soon have to be introduced. The situation is not the same throughout the Old Continent: the new wave that started from the East is now hitting Central-Northern Europe. There are also countries, such as Spain, the France el‘Italy, where infections are increasing but the pandemic has not yet gotten out of hand. Even where drastic measures are not yet necessary, governments are still evaluating a tightening to avoid the worst: first of all the introduction of the green pass – also foreseen in Sweden – or its strengthening. there the regulations country by country:

AUSTRIA – It is the first state in Europe to introduce the vaccination obligation for all, starting from Fr.rimo February. Vienna was also the first in Europe to impose a lockdown for no vaxes, which will start on Monday extended to all for at least 10 days. Read the deepening

GERMANY – He has become the great sick man of Europe, with contagions at record levels (on the threshold of 60 thousand), announced stricter rules based on the situation in the various Länder: it exceeds the first threshold, the green pass is obtained only with the 2G formula (‘geimpft’ and ‘genesen’, i.e. vaccinated and cured): a de facto lockdown for the no vax. The last close in Bavaria, where the Christmas markets have been canceled and there will be a lockdown in the areas most at risk.

FRANCE – With i cases doubled compared to a week ago (over 20,000), Paris evaluates new restrictions. Meanwhile, the green certificate, which, however, is not required in the workplace.

GREAT BRITAIN – London has staked everything on mass immunization with the booster, avoiding reintroducing restrictive measures even after the peaks of infections of the past few weeks. And the use of the mask even indoors.

SPAIN – It is one of the countries least affected by the new wave, despite the absence of a green pass obligation, thanks to a record vaccination rate, with almost total coverage among the over 70s. Read the in-depth study on the Spanish strategy

GREECE – From Monday, those who are not vaccinated will no longer be able to access “closed places”: in addition to restaurants – where the prohibition already applied – also cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms. To avoid new “avoidable deaths”, Athens has also decided to reduce the duration of the green pass to 7 months for the over 60s as an incentive to hurry third dose.

SLOVAKIA – The executive announced a lockdown for the no vax on the Austrian model.

CZECH REPUBLIC – The government approved new restrictions towards people not vaccinated, who from Monday will not be able to participate in public events, go to bars and restaurants, go to the hairdressers, in museums and the like or use hotel. Only people who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid will be admitted. Additionally, the government announced mandatory testing for unvaccinated employees of all businesses and corporations once a week.

DENMARK – Since November 12, the vaccination pass to be able to access night clubs, bars, indoor restaurants, big events.

IRELAND – The new restrictions have been in effect in Ireland since last Thursday: among them the curfew at midnight for the premises, the request for a Green Pass 2G (vaccinated or cured) for cinemas and theaters, the request to work from home for all non-essential workers.

BELGIUM – Back to using the mask in public places and from next Monday all non-essential workers will have to work for at least four days per week from home, with a reduction to three from 13 December. Also foreseen the request of the Green Pass for the Christmas markets.

SLOVENIA – Among the countries bordering Italy, the situation in Slovenia is alarming, where the contagion curve remains high despite the restrictive measures adopted by the Slovenian government on 5 November, including the obligation of the Green Pass, limitation of opening time of bars and restaurants and the ban on gathering.

SERBIA – The government has taken only light measures, such as the need to present the Green Pass in public places only after 10 pm.

SWEDEN – After lifting all anti-Covid measures in September, the Swedish government now wants to impose the obligation to green pass from first December to access indoor events with more than 100 people, a measure recommended by local health authorities to avoid a surge in infections in the coming weeks.