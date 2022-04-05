Bad breath is a very annoying condition that occurs with an unpleasant smell coming out of the mouth. It is a discomfort that can affect any person and that greatly limits interpersonal relationships. In fact, it is a problem that creates discomfort both to the person who suffers from it and, above all, to his interlocutor. Bad breath and toothache, in general, could be caused by poor oral hygiene. In fact, the accumulation of plaque would cause tooth decay and gum problems. It would therefore be necessary to have periodic check-ups at the dentist, but also to have proper oral hygiene and take care of nutrition, eliminating or limiting the foods that could cause the problem.

Not only bad oral hygiene, but bad breath and toothache could also be due to this chronic or acute inflammation

These conditions, however, would depend not only on poor oral hygiene but also on other pathologies. For example, they could be the consequence of an annoying and painful inflammation affecting the sinuses. We refer to sinusitis, chronic or acute. This inflammation could be caused by a viral infection, such as a cold. But also allergic and bacterial in nature. In the latter case, it would be accompanied by a yellowish discharge coming out of the nose.

Sinusitis could cause severe pain in the face, difficulty breathing through the nose, watery eyes, runny nose, and so on. But it would also be one of the causes that leads to bad breath. In fact, the bacteria that cause the infection could cause annoying bad breath. In addition, in some cases, toothache is also linked to inflammation of the sinuses. The pressure exerted on the nerve endings of the teeth would cause pain.

How to try to relieve the pain and solve the problem

If the inflammation-related problems are mild, we can self-medicate. The first thing to do would be to clear the nasal passages using a saline solution. To alleviate the discomfort of sinusitis, we could also prepare fumigations. Let’s talk about a very effective grandmother’s remedy. They are nothing more than hot vapors to inhale and which would help clear the mucus from the nose. If, on the other hand, the problems present themselves in a serious way, it is necessary to contact the competent doctor who will prescribe the necessary therapy (antibiotics, antihistamines, etc.). Not only bad oral hygiene, but bad breath and dental problems could therefore be a consequence of this inflammation.

