Not only beans and chickpeas, against high cholesterol and blood sugar the experts would recommend these legumes, yet we don’t eat enough

Why always eat the same legumes when there are great alternatives? Let’s find out how to prepare a very tasty ingredient that has nothing to envy to beans and chickpeas.

Legumes are among the cheapest and tastiest foods to keep blood sugar under control and fight diabetes. This is why it is advisable to include beans, chickpeas and lentils in your diet.

But, in addition to the usual legumes, we could also eat more lupins. The seeds of the Lupinus albus plant have in fact been known since ancient times and according to science they have beneficial properties for health.

In particular, lupins are a source of mineral salts (iron, calcium and phosphorus) and plant sterols, which would help lower bad cholesterol levels. Even the excess of glucose in the blood could be kept at bay by eating lupins, which thanks to the low glycemic index are suitable for the diet of diabetics. Therefore, not only beans and chickpeas, lupins could also be tried against excess cholesterol and glucose.

Furthermore, lupins are very rich in proteins: for this reason they are an excellent addition to the diets of vegetarians and vegans. People with celiac disease can also eat lupins, since they are gluten-free.

In short, the reasons to taste lupins are not lacking. The problem is that we often don’t know how to cook them. Many just eat a handful of pickled lupins as a snack. So let’s see a tip for introducing these legumes into the diet.

Lupins also lend themselves to many healthy and delicious preparations. A great way to eat them, in particular, is to cook hummus. Traditionally this Middle Eastern sauce is made with chickpeas and tahini (a sesame seed paste). However, it can also be tried with lupins. Just get:

200 g of shelled lupins in brine;

50 ml of warm water;

75 ml of extra virgin olive oil;

the juice of half a lemon;

a teaspoon of sesame seed paste (tahini);

a clove of garlic;

salt and pepper.

Here is the procedure

Pour the lupins, water, lemon juice, tahini, oil and garlic into the mixer;

blend until a creamy consistency is obtained;

add more water if the sauce is too thick;

add salt and pepper to taste;

transfer the hummus to a bowl and garnish with herbs or paprika.

To enjoy this special lupine hummus you just have to serve it with raw vegetable sticks or spread it on bread.

