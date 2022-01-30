Not only Bentancur, Juventus ready for a double sale: Kulusevski one step away from Tottenham for 40 million

Football news. Negotiation to the details to bring Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus to Tottenham. The two clubs have overcome the impasse on the formula chosen to bring the Swedish player to the Premier League. The Spurs they accepted the loan with obligation of redemption, linked to a certain number of appearances between now and the end of the season for Kulusevski or to the qualification of the club coached by Antonio Conte for the next edition of the Champions League.

Juventus, Kulusevski and Bentancur close to the sale

Kulusevski’s ransom next summer would be set at a figure close to 40 million euros. The Spurs are also looking for a midfielder and, as Sky Sport reports, in this case they are always turning to Juventus: work in progress to bring to England Rodrigo Bentancur. The player has said no to the Aston Villa proposal but is attracted by the Tottenham possibility.