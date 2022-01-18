Not only Bitcoin: for Shiba Inu, Terra and The Sandboox boom increases in 2021





It is well known to all the boom recorded by Bitcoin in the last two years which has seen its price skyrocket to record levels up to a maximum of over $ 67,000 last September (even if it has retraced and currently travels just above $ 41,000) arousing global interest in cryptocurrencies. And while Bitcoin is arguably still the king of cryptocurrencies, there are thousands of other coins and tokens, some of which have actually enjoyed greater increases in popularity and price than Bitcoin over the past 12 months.

Some of these take the form of cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin) which operate on their own blockchain and are usually used for the purchase of products, while others are tokens, which are built on another blockchain (such as Ethereum) and are used for different purposes such as in trading NFT or company shares. However, as with any investment, there are potential risks as seen from the recent “Squid Game” crypto scam, which saw the token in question rise to a price of around $ 2,860 before plummeting to nearly zero.

To find out which ones have risen the most in price and popularity, BrokerChooser compared the change in US dollar quotation between December 2020 and December 2021 for the top 50 cryptocurrencies (including both coins and tokens) currently listed on CoinMarketCap that are in circulation. for at least 12 months, also analyzing the number of Google searches carried out.

The cryptocurrency with the greatest increase in value is Shiba Inu despite the fact that the actual price of a single piece is very low. A Shiba Inu coin was only worth $ 0.000000000133 in December 2020, but it increased to 0.00004422 a year later. At first glance it may seem like it’s not that big of an increase, but it actually equates to over +33 million percent, meaning that $ 10 invested in the currency in December 2020 turned into $ 3,324,812 in just 12 months.

Numbers that have fueled the popularity of Shiba Inu (from the name of the dog breed that inspired Dogecoin) which, not surprisingly, is also the coin that has received the greatest interest on search engines: it debuted only in August 2020 and in the month next hadn’t had much interest, with just 70 Google searches in September 2020. But, just like Dogecoin, its popularity has exploded in the past year, with 2.74 million people hunting for information on the “coin.” Shiba Inu “in December 2021, an increase of 9,133,233 million percent from just 30 in December 2020.

Terra was the cryptocurrency with the second highest increase in its price, rising from $ 0.389 to $ 64.23 between December 2020 and 2021. Terra’s price exploded in January when it raised 25 million in a funding round. from Galaxy Digital, Coinbase Ventures, Pantera Capital and others. Terra is a so-called “stablecoin,” which means that it is meant to offer more predictable prices than the notoriously volatile Bitcoin.

In third place is The Sandbox, with its price going from 0.04569 in December 2020 to $ 6.58 in December 2021, an increase of 14,301%. Followed by Solana (from 1.98 to 229.8 dollars) up by 11.506%, Polygon (from 0.01872 to 2.01 dollars) which made + 10.637% and Fantom (from 0.02046 to 2.14 dollars). , + 10.359%. The top ten of the increases are completed by Kadena (from 0.1648 to 17.12 dollars), + 10.288%, Dogecoin (from 0.003335 to 0.2095 dollars), + 6.182%, Decentraland (from 0.08659 to 4.55 dollars), + 5.155%, finally Harmony (from 0.005325 to 0.2431 dollars), + 4.465%.

Instead, among the cryptocurrencies that have experienced an explosion in popularity alongside the aforementioned Shiba Imu case, there are Polygon (from 30 December 2020 to 201,000 searches in December 2021), + 669,900%, and Decentraland (from 27,100 to December 2020 to 1.83 million in December 2021), + 6,653%. At this point one wonders what the next cryptocurrency will be with these record numbers waiting to verify if the virtual coins that have shown up so far will be able to maintain their boom. (All rights reserved)



