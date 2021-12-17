Not only blueberries but also these foods would greatly help the brain and memory

Eating healthy and well is a concept that we have been pursuing in Italy at least since the Roman Empire. “Healthy mind in a healthy body” was in fact the motto of every self-respecting Roman and we still see the benefits today. Our diet is normally very balanced, rich in fruit and vegetables, and fish surpasses meat.

In particular, however, there are some foods that according to experts are able to have a beneficial effect on our body in general and on some aspects in particular. For example, not only blueberries but also these foods would help the brain and memory a lot, let’s see what they are.

Nuts and cocoa

There are many games that are good for the memory and we train it to always stay active and young. However, there is one issue that we think too little about.

In fact, according to the experts of the Institute of Food Technologists and as reported by the Veronesi Foundation, the food we choose to eat has effects on our memory.

Among others, blueberries, chocolate, cocoa and nuts would be allies of our memory, because they are neuro-protective foods with anti-inflammatory properties.

We also remember how a healthy diet combined with an important physical activity is the key to keeping our brain young.

To put what we have just read into practice in the kitchen, we can prepare cocoa tagliatelle with walnut and gorgonzola sauce.

We use gorgonzola to give a little flavor to the dish, while the other two ingredients are useful for the memory and the brain.

The best solution is to buy pre-made cocoa pasta. We always find it in the artisan pasta factories of our neighborhoods.

Ingredients for the sauce and procedure

Gorgonzola, 250 grams;

whole milk, 150 milliliters;

black pepper better if freshly ground;

fine salt;

a classic walnut sauce, plus or minus 150 grams.

For the sauce, melt the gorgonzola cut into small pieces in a saucepan with the milk. We add the salt and pepper and mix everything well.

When the creaminess of the sauce satisfies us, we take a sauce already made with walnuts and we try to mix it with the gorgonzola cream.

We throw the pasta and a minute before serving it we pass it with this sauce in a hot pan. The dish is then ready.

