Not only cauliflower and cabbage but also this raw or cooked vegetable with numerous properties offers extraordinary health benefits.

Even winter gives our garden colors and flavors that our palates will appreciate. What is certain is that it is necessary to know the properties of the products of the earth in order to use them better. Both to satisfy the taste, but also to promote our health.

Generous nature seems to have the crystal ball. We’ve overdone high-fat meals and sweets during the holidays and are still paying the price. It is not difficult to gain weight, it is very complicated and costly to lose it. Unless you make wise choices when you go shopping.

The winter garden, among a thousand colors

The fruit and vegetable department should become our favorite area where seasonal vegetables are on display. There are all kinds, but beware of the beautiful, firm ones, with that green beard that is also well suited in the kitchen to create tasty dishes. Yes, because nothing is thrown away from the fennel. The era of waste is over and with an eye to the environment and also to the wallet, we try to throw away as little as possible. Without forgetting our well-being.

Because in addition to having a fresh taste, fennel is ideal for weight loss and also for detoxification. In fact, with its low calorie content, this vegetable of health offers a sense of satiety, thanks to its high fiber content. Furthermore, since it contains a lot of water, it also has a diuretic action that completes a series of properties, including the antioxidant one. In addition to being rich in B vitamins, vitamin C and minerals, its seeds are a source of phytosterols capable of counteracting bad cholesterol. Finally, its digestive power makes it a very popular vegetable thanks to its ability to counteract the formation of air.

If you want to lose weight, however, you need to pay attention to how it is cooked and which ingredients it combines. Because it lends itself to being eaten raw in pinzimonio, but also for tasty and rich dishes.

Not only cauliflower and cabbage but also this raw or cooked vegetable with numerous properties offers extraordinary health benefits.

Raw fennel is also excellent in salads. After having sliced ​​it, let’s try to season it with oil, salt and add a few slices of citrus. A surprise for the palate. To use the beard that we will have eliminated, you can try to use it at the end of cooking a good risotto prepared using a vegetable broth. When it is ready for creaming, in addition to the usual cheese, add this very fragrant beard that you have finely chopped in the meantime. Therefore, not only cauliflower and cabbage but also fennel becomes the protagonist of interesting dishes.

For example, let’s associate it with carrots to prepare hot soups that can accompany us to face the winter. Its very delicate and unobtrusive flavor will allow us to wander with the imagination to create new recipes. The effects on the figure and on the health of this vegetable, both raw and cooked, will be surprising, but the palate will also thank you.