Generally the most common problems in the world are those concerning the cardiovascular system. In fact, it is very important to check the health of our heart and to be able to promptly recognize the very first signs of a heart attack. For this reason, today we illustrate the symptoms that may go unnoticed. Not only chest and arm pain, but these silent symptoms could also be signs of a heart attack especially in young women. Let’s see what are the small signs to which you absolutely must pay attention to prevent potential problems.

The classic signs and the categories most affected by heart problems

The most classic situations in which you are most at risk of a potential heart attack are those followed by a strong emotion or a great deal of physical effort. Fortunately, however, we can generally easily recognize the manifestations that our body gives us. Humanitas shows us the following possibilities among the most probable:

cold sweats;

a strong feeling of nausea also associated with vomiting;

a state of profound malaise;

severe pain in the chest.

The gender of the subject most prone to develop this pathology is male and older in age. However, there are variables that can play against them are a congenital familiarity and a sedentary lifestyle, perhaps also characterized by the consumption of tobacco and unregulated diet.

However, this does not mean that this pathology cannot also affect women, especially younger ones. In fact, female individuals are generally less affected especially during their fertility period, since they are “protected” by estrogen. This mechanism is then lacking in the period following the menopause, making them as prone as men. But when it happens it occurs in a more subtle way than the male counterpart. In fact, there is generally a lack of pain, a very important alarm bell to be able to stem this phenomenon in time. According to the Veronesi Foundation, attention should be paid to signs that should immediately put us on alert:

the feeling of vomiting;

an unmotivated state of anxiety;

the feeling of lack of air;

tension and discomfort in the back and shoulder area;

pain in the jaw, especially in the left side.

