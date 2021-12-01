Health

Not only chest and arm pain, but these silent symptoms could also be signs of a heart attack especially in young women

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 68 2 minutes read

Generally the most common problems in the world are those concerning the cardiovascular system. In fact, it is very important to check the health of our heart and to be able to promptly recognize the very first signs of a heart attack. For this reason, today we illustrate the symptoms that may go unnoticed. Not only chest and arm pain, but these silent symptoms could also be signs of a heart attack especially in young women. Let’s see what are the small signs to which you absolutely must pay attention to prevent potential problems.

The classic signs and the categories most affected by heart problems

The most classic situations in which you are most at risk of a potential heart attack are those followed by a strong emotion or a great deal of physical effort. Fortunately, however, we can generally easily recognize the manifestations that our body gives us. Humanitas shows us the following possibilities among the most probable:

  • cold sweats;
  • a strong feeling of nausea also associated with vomiting;
  • a state of profound malaise;
  • severe pain in the chest.

Not only chest and arm pain, but these silent symptoms could also be signs of a heart attack especially in young women

The gender of the subject most prone to develop this pathology is male and older in age. However, there are variables that can play against them are a congenital familiarity and a sedentary lifestyle, perhaps also characterized by the consumption of tobacco and unregulated diet.

However, this does not mean that this pathology cannot also affect women, especially younger ones. In fact, female individuals are generally less affected especially during their fertility period, since they are “protected” by estrogen. This mechanism is then lacking in the period following the menopause, making them as prone as men. But when it happens it occurs in a more subtle way than the male counterpart. In fact, there is generally a lack of pain, a very important alarm bell to be able to stem this phenomenon in time. According to the Veronesi Foundation, attention should be paid to signs that should immediately put us on alert:

  • the feeling of vomiting;
  • an unmotivated state of anxiety;
  • the feeling of lack of air;
  • tension and discomfort in the back and shoulder area;
  • pain in the jaw, especially in the left side.

Deepening

How many steps should be taken per day and how many minutes to train to prevent depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 68 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Two personal trainers have Covid, sanitation is triggered in the gym: “No outbreak”

1 week ago

The right hug lasts between 5 and 10 seconds – Medicine

2 weeks ago

These foods that reduce inflammation would be a great help against bone pain

4 weeks ago

Omicron variant born in a patient who had AIDS. “Thus was born the new South African strain”

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button