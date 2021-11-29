On the occasion of the Cardiovascular Prevention Day, the document “Prevention Italy 2021” was presented, in which it was highlighted that cardiovascular diseases are very frequent in Italy, but this should not scare us. It must be said, in fact, that in the last 50 years, thanks to the enormous progress made in cardiology, the chances of overcoming a heart attack are very high.

Furthermore, the positive thing is that the information regarding prevention is increasingly detailed and outlined. This leads to a greater speed in diagnosis, both by the doctor and the patient. It is above all a timely intervention, in fact, to determine the success of a possible heart attack.

Not only chest pain and shortness of breath during a heart attack but also beware of this mild ailment which could be a wake-up call

Knowing how to define the symptoms of a heart attack is therefore extremely important. But how to recognize them? The journal Circulation has published new guidelines for myocardial infarction symptomatology, indicated by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.

It emerged that chest pain is a typical symptom of a heart attack, but it is the characteristics with which it presents itself and the association with other symptoms that indicate that this really is the case. The most frequent manifestations concern shortness of breath, tachycardia, irradiation of pain in the arms, shoulders and jug. Women, then, must also pay more attention to pains involving the shoulders and back, excessive fatigue and the inability to exert themselves, even in a mild way.

But there are also other symptoms that are not considered to be cardiac: one of them is nausea. When it occurs suddenly, especially in a certain clinical context, and is not associated with gastrointestinal problems or other types of discomfort, it could be linked to more important events. So, not only chest pain and shortness of breath during a heart attack but also beware of this minor ailment which could be a wake-up call.

In these cases you should contact your doctor and if nausea is associated with the other conditions mentioned above, you should call 118 promptly.

The importance of prevention

Physical activity and proper nutrition contribute substantially to limiting cases of cardiovascular disease, but not only. In fact, numerous studies have shown that maintaining healthy behaviors throughout life would be advantageous on several fronts, in particular for the prevention of high-risk cases.

Physical activity should be carried out taking into account specific indications regarding the modalities, intensity, duration and frequency. For this reason it would be better if it was prescribed by a doctor. Optimal moderate-to-intense activity should reach 150 minutes per week or 75 of vigorous aerobic activity. In addition, two sessions a week of strengthening and muscle tone activities are recommended.

Proper nutrition includes the choice of various and balanced drinks and foods, i.e. those based on the typical foods of the Mediterranean diet. In this way it is possible to maintain a correct weight, promote an optimal state of health and prevent cardiovascular diseases.