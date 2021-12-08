Nutrition plays a fundamental role in our life. The days of many of us, in fact, are precisely marked by meals and it is not uncommon to ask ourselves which foods we should choose to promote our health. For this reason, gathering as much information as possible about the foods we decide to put on the table is certainly an excellent idea. And among the foods that we could choose, today we want to present one that could certainly prove to be a great ally for our health.

Not only cholesterol and skin aging, but this delicious food would also fight excess sugars and intestinal problems.

Today we focus specifically and carefully on valerian. This vegetable, which many use in the kitchen for its fresh and light taste, could also prove to be a great ally for our health. And we had partly talked about this in the past. As we have specified in our previous article, in fact, valerian has some really interesting properties. Among these, it is a completely cholesterol-free food, which therefore can help those trying to control its levels in the blood. Moreover, thanks to its components, it also has the ability to counteract cell aging. But its benefits could be others as well. In fact, not only cholesterol and skin aging, but this delicious food would also fight excess sugars and intestinal problems. Valerian could be great for preparing fresh and tasty dishes, and it could bring some benefits to the body that we may not have thought of.

According to Humanitas, here are the different benefits that valerian could bring to our body

Valerian is a very interesting food due to its different components, which make it a great friend of our health. Despite being so consumed, all its benefits are not always known. We saw some of them in our aforementioned article, but there are others to discover. As explained by Humanitas, in fact, this food, first of all, would help intestinal regularity thanks to the presence of fibers. And not only. Also due to the presence of the latter, the vegetable we are talking about could be important for absorbing the sugars present in our body. In addition, it would present itself as a very good friend of the immune system. Having this information, therefore, what we can do is present it to our trusted doctor. Knowing our situation, in fact, he / she can tell us whether to include this food in our diet. And, under his advice, we will be able to consume it with confidence and serenity.

